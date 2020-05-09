College news for Sunday, May 10

Tyler Scheuermann of Kenosha, who is studying journalism. Scheuermann received first place in Sports Programming, Non Play-by-Play for “Pit Pass”. Scheuermann also placed third in Sports Programming, Non Play-by-Play for “Warhawks Sports Wednesday”. Scheuermann also received third place in Sports Programming, Play-by-Play for “Warhawk Women’s Basketball vs. UW-Oshkosh.”