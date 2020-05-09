College news for Sunday, May 10

- Indian Trail High School and Academy students Logan Silva and Dominic St. Ange were selected to receive the Marine Corps’ Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship. This scholarship, worth approximately $180,000 over four years, will pay for all tuition and fees, books, uniforms and a $250 monthly stipend. Thousands of students and active duty military members compete for one of only 150 Marine Corps scholarships every year. Logan Silva will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dominic St. Ange will be attending Norfolk State University in Virginia. Due to the school closures, the official presentation of the scholarship checks is still to be decided.
- Timbre Shilts of Kenosha, a senior at Ripson (Wis.) College, has been e-tutoring K-12 students throughout 18 states and Canada. Shilts is majoring in Psychology and Educational Studies EC/MC. She is the daughter of Brandon and Kelly Shilts of Kenosha. The tutoring was offered by education students at eight private and public universities in Wisconsin and Georgia including Ripon College, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Lawrence University, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and the University of North Georgia. About 330 college students from the universities provided tutoring to over 500 students in 18 states and Canada and there is currently a waiting list. On May 7 there was a virtual celebration over Zoom to honor everyone involved. The program will conclude on May 15, though some partner sites may extend their program based on when the semester ends and summer options.
- Andie Brown of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Brown was initiated at Carroll University.
- Jamie Wang of Kenosha has been inducted into the Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Iitiates embody excellence in both depth and breadth of study in the liberal arts and sciences.
- The following University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students were among the winners at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association 2020 Student Awards For Excellence:
Tyler Scheuermann of Kenosha, who is studying journalism. Scheuermann received first place in Sports Programming, Non Play-by-Play for “Pit Pass”. Scheuermann also placed third in Sports Programming, Non Play-by-Play for “Warhawks Sports Wednesday”. Scheuermann also received third place in Sports Programming, Play-by-Play for “Warhawk Women’s Basketball vs. UW-Oshkosh.”
Matthew Bruzas of Salem, who is studying journalism. Bruzas received first place in Sports Programming, Non Play-by-Play for “Pit Pass”. Bruzas also placed second in Sports Programming, Non Play-by-Play for “Warhawk Sports Saturday.”
- Bethany Hathcock, a senior at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., pursuing a Bachelors of Cross-Cultural Service degree, was accepted into the Masters degree program in Intercultural Studies at the unviersity. Hathcock is a resident of Silver Lake.
- Lisa Zimmermann of Trevor graduated from Cedarville (Ohio) University with a Bachelor of Science degree in management during commencement held May 2.
- Tessa Doersch of Pleasant Prairie has been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 021 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Due to COVID-19, the induction ceremony has been postponed until Oct. 11.
- Three Kenosha students were members of the UW-Whitewater collegiate DECA team performance at the Midwest Case Study Competition March 5-7 in Delavan.
The three winners were:
Natalie Hummelt, who is majoring in economics. Hummelt and teammate Tayler Jones won first place in the Advertising Campaign competition, and Hummelt earned third place in Retail Management.
Evan Nightingale, who is majoring in marketing. Nightingale earned first place in Entrepreneurship Operations and second place in the Advertising Campaign competition.
Brenden Scheuermann, who is majoring in finance. Scheuermann was a national qualifier in the Corporate Finance event.
