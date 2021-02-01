COLLEGE NEWS: Latest on Kenosha County students in college

The following Kenosha County students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Winona (Minn.) State University: Ethan Ficker and Kyle Hendrix, both of Pleasant Prairie; Kevin Keating of Trevor; Kayla Kerkman, Nicholas Klug and Mikella Plitzuweit, of Burlington; and Amanda Pacheco, Julia Richards and Jake Schumacher, of Kenosha.

Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill., has named two Kenosha County students to its fall 2020 dean’s list. Students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Named were Abigail Lamoreaux of Kenosha, a pre-theatre arts-acting majoring; and Michael Walsh of Salem, a manufacturing engineering major.

Jacob P. Weber of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame in first year studies for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester. His grade point average was 3.98 out a possible 4.0.

Kevin P. Murray of Pleasant Prairie has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2020 semester.

Mequon Hudson of Kenosha has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northern Michigan University, with a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.