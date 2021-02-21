COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' accomplishments

UW-Whitewater

Maria Lare from Kenosha has been named to the UW-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

Several Kenosha County students have been named to academic honors at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the fall 2020 term. The dean’s list is for students with grade point averages of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), and the president’s list is for students with grade point averages of perfect 4.0. Named were: Madison LeRoy of Bristol, to the dean’s list; Maria Grenyo of Kenosha, to the president’s list; Alexsis Kempin-Ellis of Kenosha, president’s list; Samantha Massoglia of Kenosha, deans list; Katherine Riese of Kenosha, president’s list; Lauren Birschbach of Pleasant Prairie, presidents list; and Katherine Hamm of Pleasant Prairie, deans list.

Edgewood College

The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Edgewood College for the fall 2020 semester in Madison: Katherine Grabarec of Twin Lakes, Trevor Meinholz of Burlington, Amy Smith of Kenosha and Alyssa Wolf of Kenosha.

UM-Duluth