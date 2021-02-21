COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' accomplishments

University of
Notre Dame
Kevin Murray of Kenosha made the Dean’s List at the University of Notre Dame for the Fall 2020 semester. Kevin is a double major in business analytics and applied computational math and statistics. He will graduate in May.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Two local students graduated in December from Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Connor Young, of Kenosha, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. Young is a graduate of Lakeview Technology Academy. Adam Pagel, of Kenosha, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education and mathematics. Pagel is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.
UW-La Crosse
Jeremy Nichols has been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list for academic honors at UW-La Crosse. He is a 2018 graduate of Tremper High School.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced local students who were awarded diplomas recently, including: Daniel Elsen of Kenosha, with a degree in computer science; Christopher Hill of Pleasant Prairie, with a degree in electrical engineering; and Brianna Vaughn of Pleasant Prairie, with a degree in forensic investigation.
UW-Whitewater
Maria Lare from Kenosha has been named to the UW-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Several Kenosha County students have been named to academic honors at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the fall 2020 term. The dean’s list is for students with grade point averages of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), and the president’s list is for students with grade point averages of perfect 4.0. Named were: Madison LeRoy of Bristol, to the dean’s list; Maria Grenyo of Kenosha, to the president’s list; Alexsis Kempin-Ellis of Kenosha, president’s list; Samantha Massoglia of Kenosha, deans list; Katherine Riese of Kenosha, president’s list; Lauren Birschbach of Pleasant Prairie, presidents list; and Katherine Hamm of Pleasant Prairie, deans list.
Edgewood College
The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Edgewood College for the fall 2020 semester in Madison: Katherine Grabarec of Twin Lakes, Trevor Meinholz of Burlington, Amy Smith of Kenosha and Alyssa Wolf of Kenosha.
UM-Duluth
Three Kenosha County students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list by the University of Minnesota-Duluth, including: Tyler N. Bellmore of Kenosha, a freshman in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, majoring in pre-chemical engineering; Alexander J. Frier of Kenosha, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, majoring in theory/composition; and Caleb M. Keen of Twin Lakes, sophomore in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, majoring in biology.
UW-Stout
Graduating in December from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menominee were: Phil Bartling of Bristol, with a master’s degree in operations and supply management; and Aaron Williams of Silver Lake, with a master’s degree in career and technical education.
UW-River Falls
Maxwell Kiernan of Kenosha graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor of science in physics, cum laude.
Aurora University
The following Kenosha County students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester by Aurora (Ill.) University: Anais Friedrich, of Bristol, majoring in social work, perfect 4.0 grade point average; Bacqueline Rodarte of Kenosha, majoring in social work, perfect 4.0 GPA; Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha, majoring in criminal justice, perfect 4.0 GPA; Allivia Pierangeli of Pleasant Prairie,majoring in social work, perfect 4.0 GPA; Michaela Yngve of Pleasant Prairie, majoring in accounting and finance, perfect 4.0 GPA; and Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes, majoring in pre-social work.
Bethel University
Brennan Luetke, a senior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. She is the daughter of Chris and Amy Luetke from Kenosha.
Northern Michigan U
Alyshia Schoell of Kenosha graduated from Northern Michigan University in December with a bachelor of science degree in language arts/elementar education, cum laude.
Augustana College
Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., has named three Kenosha County students to its dean’s list for the 2020-21 fall semester. Recognized were Abigail Clark of Twin lakes, who is majoring in geology; Brett Niederer of Kenosha, who is majoring in biology; and Angela Ruehle of Kenosha, who is majoring in neuroscience.
Marquette University
Five Kenosha County students received degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee in December, including: McKenna Brown of Kenosha, with a master’s in nursing; Hannah Peterson of Kenosha, with a bachelor’s degree in physiological sciences; Salinya Rodriguez of Kenosha, with a master’s in nursing; Mitchell Schend of Kenosha, with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; and Ella Seay of Pleasant Prairie, with a bachelor’s in psychology.