COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' accomplishments

UW-River Falls
Maxwell Kiernan of Kenosha graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor of science in physics, cum laude.
Aurora University
The following Kenosha County students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester by Aurora (Ill.) University: Anais Friedrich, of Bristol, majoring in social work, perfect 4.0 grade point average; Bacqueline Rodarte of Kenosha, majoring in social work, perfect 4.0 GPA; Jack Seefeldt of Kenosha, majoring in criminal justice, perfect 4.0 GPA; Allivia Pierangeli of Pleasant Prairie,majoring in social work, perfect 4.0 GPA; Michaela Yngve of Pleasant Prairie, majoring in accounting and finance, perfect 4.0 GPA; and Sunnie Johnson of Twin Lakes, majoring in pre-social work.
Bethel University
Brennan Luetke, a senior at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn., has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. She is the daughter of Chris and Amy Luetke from Kenosha.
Northern Michigan U
Alyshia Schoell of Kenosha graduated from Northern Michigan University in December with a bachelor of science degree in language arts/elementar education, cum laude.
Augustana College
Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., has named three Kenosha County students to its dean’s list for the 2020-21 fall semester. Recognized were Abigail Clark of Twin lakes, who is majoring in geology; Brett Niederer of Kenosha, who is majoring in biology; and Angela Ruehle of Kenosha, who is majoring in neuroscience.
Marquette University
Five Kenosha County students received degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee in December, including: McKenna Brown of Kenosha, with a master’s in nursing; Hannah Peterson of Kenosha, with a bachelor’s degree in physiological sciences; Salinya Rodriguez of Kenosha, with a master’s in nursing; Mitchell Schend of Kenosha, with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; and Ella Seay of Pleasant Prairie, with a bachelor’s in psychology.
Concordia (Wis.) University
Several Kenosha County students have been named to the fall academic honors list for the 2020-21 school year at Concordia University in Mequon. To be eligible, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Named were: Cody Faber of Bristol in exercise physiology; Reid McNeill of Bristol in marketing; Sierra Lee of Kenosha in radiologic technologyl; Katie Simpson of Kenosha in accelerated second-degree bachelor of science in nursing; Justin Yonke of Kenosha in business management; Tyler Moilanen of Pleasant Prairie in sport and entertainment business; Logan Hughes of Salem in exercise physiology; Gabriella Kaebisch of Salem in rehab-science; Andi Bridleman of Trevor in nursing-traditional undergrad; John Marcquenski of Trevor in sport and entertai,emnt business; and Carissa Pittman of Trevor in management.