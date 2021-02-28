COLLEGE NEWS: Local students' accomplishments

Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., has named three Kenosha County students to its dean’s list for the 2020-21 fall semester. Recognized were Abigail Clark of Twin lakes, who is majoring in geology; Brett Niederer of Kenosha, who is majoring in biology; and Angela Ruehle of Kenosha, who is majoring in neuroscience.

Five Kenosha County students received degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee in December, including: McKenna Brown of Kenosha, with a master’s in nursing; Hannah Peterson of Kenosha, with a bachelor’s degree in physiological sciences; Salinya Rodriguez of Kenosha, with a master’s in nursing; Mitchell Schend of Kenosha, with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering; and Ella Seay of Pleasant Prairie, with a bachelor’s in psychology.

Several Kenosha County students have been named to the fall academic honors list for the 2020-21 school year at Concordia University in Mequon. To be eligible, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Named were: Cody Faber of Bristol in exercise physiology; Reid McNeill of Bristol in marketing; Sierra Lee of Kenosha in radiologic technologyl; Katie Simpson of Kenosha in accelerated second-degree bachelor of science in nursing; Justin Yonke of Kenosha in business management; Tyler Moilanen of Pleasant Prairie in sport and entertainment business; Logan Hughes of Salem in exercise physiology; Gabriella Kaebisch of Salem in rehab-science; Andi Bridleman of Trevor in nursing-traditional undergrad; John Marcquenski of Trevor in sport and entertai,emnt business; and Carissa Pittman of Trevor in management.