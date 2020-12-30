College student going from village fire & rescue to medical school

“You have to figure stuff out. You get called somewhere, and regardless of what it is, you have to figure it out. Or something breaks or something needs to be done around the station. You figure it out. Problem solving is a huge thing.”

Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said Ferkin fit in well with the department.

“He had a very good demeanor to him,” Roepke said. “He got along well with folks. He threw a joke around here and there. He wasn’t quiet by any means, but he was respectful of some of the senior guys, and I think, for that, they respected him. He was a well-respected individual for his time here.”

Local connections

Ferkin grew up in Pleasant Prairie, moved to Kenosha in 2015 and then to Green Bay for college after he spent one year at UW-Parkside.

Living and going to school in Green Bay has made for some long drives back for a visit and to work with the department, he said, especially given the hours the job requires at times.

“I think one of the (toughest) things is just being away from your family all the time,” he said. “(You’re working) overnight, (sometimes) 24 hours. I did a lot of working on holidays.

