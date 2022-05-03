College student killed while chasing storms in Midwest had Kenosha ties

For Gavin Short, there was no such thing as bad weather.

Fascinated with hurricanes and tornadoes from a young age, it soon became obvious he was destined for a career in meteorology.

To pursue this dream, Short, a resident of Grayslake, Ill., with familial ties to Kenosha, enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, home of the National Weather Center.

There, he frequently engaged in tracking down and studying wild storms and tornadoes of the Midwest.

Last Friday, after chasing tornados in Kansas, Short, 19, along with fellow OU meteorology students Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas, and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Ind., died when their vehicle was struck by a semi traveling in the same direction on an Oklahoma highway.

Short’s survivors include his parents, Beth and Allan Short, and younger brothers, Evan and Devin Short, all of Grayslake; grandparents Charles and Charlotte Short of Kenosha; and grandmother Joan Schrank of Waukegan, Ill.

Although Gavin Short did not grow up in Kenosha, he was a frequent visitor here, said his grandfather, Charles Short.

“He liked to have breakfast with me and my fellow retired teachers from Tremper,” Charles said.

Early interests, skills

Gavin Short’s earliest interest in the weather weather stemmed from the hurricanes that smacked the East Coast in 2008, said family.

“He was all-out on the weather coverage,” his father, Allan Short said.

Alongside Gavin’s mania for meteorology was a remarkable memory, mathematical abilities and a fascination with maps, said his parents.

“He could do math and count and before he could write,” Allan said.

“We nicknamed him our ‘human GPS’ or ‘Rolodex,’” said his mother, Beth Short.

Gavin would create detailed travel itineraries for family road trips, noted his father.

“These were elaborate and totally accurate trip plans that included place and timing of rest stops and fuel stops,” Allan said. “That was 100% Gavin.”

In standardized tests, Gavin knocked it out of the ballpark, as well.

“He had the highest (test) grade in math in the school district,” Beth said. “He could visualize math in his head.”

Gavin also racked up a perfect math score on his SATs, added his father.

Helping others “get math” was also important to Gavin. He offered tutoring to school peers and friends and started a math study group at college.

“He was never condescending,” Beth said. “It was like, ‘I have this info and I want to share it with you.’”

Storm chasing

A junior at the University of Oklahoma, the weekend before the accident, Short had also gone tornado hunting.

“He’d go whenever there was an opportunity and it was a reasonable distance from school,” Beth said.

Just before the accident, Short had told his parents he and his group had intercepted a tornado.

“It was his 12th interception,” Beth said.

Beth also said it was Drake Brooks’ first storm chase.

“When they were on their way back, they encountered some hail,” she said. “They took shelter under an overpass and Drake called his mom. When she asked him if he was OK, he told her it was the best night of his life.”

In a statement following the tragedy, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. highlighted the students’ commitment to their chosen field.

“Drake, Nic and Gavin were united in a shared passion,” Harroz said. “As we grieve this immeasurable and profound loss, we also remember the root of their chosen calling, which was to help others. Their pursuit of that calling is admirable and serves as an inspiration to us all.”

A Go Fund Me account has been established to help the families manage funeral expenses, and plans are being made for memorial services.

Gavin’s plan was to become a meteorology researcher, said his father.

“With the talents he had, it’s so sad he’s not going to be able to make the contributions he wanted to the field,” Allan said.

But while he was able, Gavin relished the life he was leading, noted his parents. In a Twitter post dated April 25, 2021, Gavin wrote: “Doing what I love and my family always by my side is what I have always dreamed of.

“It’s happening and that’s all I could ever ask for.”

