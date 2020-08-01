Columbus protest turns into clash with counter-demonstrators

Observing and attending were members of the Knights of Columbus as well as alderpersons and other public servants.

“I’m here because of my constituents and my heritage,” said county board supervisor, Gabe Nudo. “A lot of Italians (in Kenosha) have worked hard and contributed a lot of money to this community.”

Terry and George Ebner of Kenosha said they were at the rally to support those of Italian descent and the police. “We back the blue and support the Italians,” Terry said.

Supporters of Kenosha Activism felt their cause was just as well.

Kimberly and Jeremiah Johnson of Kenosha said they were there to support their children who took part in the march.

“I applaud what they are doing,” Kimberly said. “They need to fight for their future and for justice for the past. If they don’t I don’t think we can have equality.”

“I tried to teach my kids the real history of America; not what they’re teaching in schools,” added Jeremiah.

Supporters of Italian heritage were not part of the original rally.