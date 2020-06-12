Columbus statue in Kenosha sprayed with graffiti

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From Christopher Columbus to Confederate figures to more modern leaders in American history, statues and monuments are being toppled, damaged or formally removed during two weeks of nationwide protests.

In Kenosha, the Christopher Columbus statue at Harbor Park has been vandalized in the past, and apparently overnight it was sprayed with graffiti.

The graffiti was visible until Friday afternoon when city workers washed down the statue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0