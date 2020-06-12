Columbus statue in Kenosha sprayed with graffiti

The police and Kenosha Parks Department were called to investigate graffiti on the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
The word "Racist" was painted four times on the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark. The paint was removed by the Kenosha Parks Department on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Cyclists stop to look at the graffiti on the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Logan Kraimer, of the Kenosha Parks Department, power washes the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark after it was vandalized with spray paint.
Jeff Warnock, the Parks Superintendent, power washes spray paint off the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
In Kenosha, the Christopher Columbus statue at Harbor Park has been vandalized in the past, and apparently overnight it was sprayed with graffiti. The graffiti was visible until Friday afternoon when city workers washed down the statue. Logan Kraimer, of the Kenosha Parks Department, power washes the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark after it was vandalized with spray paint.
The Kenosha Parks Department removes spray paint from the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Logan Kraimer, of the Kenosha Parks Department, uses a chemical agent to remove paint from the Christopher Columbus statue in HarborPark on Friday, June 12, 2020.
From Christopher Columbus to Confederate figures to more modern leaders in American history, statues and monuments are being toppled, damaged or formally removed during two weeks of nationwide protests.
