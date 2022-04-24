 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INAUGURAL EVENT

Come on out! New Kenosha Spring Home Expo continues today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heather Poyner

Whether you’re looking into a first home or a long-time home that needs a little loving, local homeowners and would-be home buyers can enjoy one-stop shopping at a new local expo.

The Kenosha Spring Home Expo continues today in the gymnasium of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St. Doors open at 10 a.m. and it continues to 3 p.m.

The event is free and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Vendors will be on hand to provide advice, prepare quotes and in some cases provide product samples of their wares in areas ranging from financing and real estate to decorating and landscaping.

Vendor categories for the upcoming Kenosha Expo include waterproofing, windows, kitchen remodeling and flooring. There is space available for mor4e than 50 vendors.

“The expo is an opportunity to meet home experts face-to-face instead of just online,” said Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group. “It’s a great opportunity for those looking for everything from full remodeling projects to basic updates to connect with businesses from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin to find their perfect match for the job.”

A first for Kenosha, the expo follows 38 years of success for the annual Racine Home Expo, Wells said.

“There were about 1,200 attendees at February’s Racine Expo,” Wells said. “People left with new ideas and great contacts for current and upcoming projects.”

For more information visit go.kenoshanews.com/2022homeexpo.

About the expo

What: Kenosha Spring Home Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 4 pm. April 23, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24

Where: St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy gymnasium, 2401 69th St.

Cost: Free

For more information about the Home Expo contact: Kelly Wells at KWells@kenoshanews.com, 262-656-6209.

To view current vendors or inquire about becoming a vendor visit: go.kenoshanews.com/2022homeexpo.

