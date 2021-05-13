Coming Friday

As the Kenosha Kingfish gear up for the season, they are busy putting together fun promotions. Find out what's coming to Simmons Field this summer in Liz Snyder's column in Friday's Kenosha News.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Liz Snyder
Features/GO Kenosha
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today