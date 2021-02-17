Coming Friday
A Kenosha woman who was reported missing in late January has been found dead, according to Kenosha Police.
WILMOT — The downtown Wilmot location where Kelly and Adam Hansen scooped out a niche for themselves – and 123, 3-gallon buckets of ice cream …
A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Thursday denied prosecutors' motions to increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse. This is a developing story that will be updated.
James Tankersley credits his dog Pepper for saving his life Thursday night when a fire broke out at his Twin Lakes apartment building.
A man is in critical condition after he was found hanging in his cell at Kenosha County Jail on Tuesday night.
TOWN OF LINN — A Burlington area teen was killed on Saturday evening after a snowmobile crash just outside Lake Geneva, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
After attorney withdraws from case, Rittenhouse friend accused of providing gun seeks public defender
Dominick Black, the friend charged with acting as a straw purchaser in acquiring an AR-15 rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse, is seeking a public defender after his defense attorney withdrew from his case.
Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced this week that he will retire at the end of April.
Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie declare snow emergency starting at 6 p.m.; Somers declares emergency effective 8 p.m.
The City of Kenosha has issued a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Monday due to predicted snow in weather forecasts.
That “cooler by the lake” phrase needed a little adjustment Tuesday.