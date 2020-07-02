Coming off a strong year, KABA says county 'well positioned'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County’s 2019 economic investment and job growth kept pace with that of previous years, but local companies now face the challenge of overcoming the effects of COVID-19.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance has released its 2019 Annual Report that details major financial gains that helped to boost the county’s economic climate.

KABA President Todd Battle noted that last year was in keeping with the progress that started in the county in 2013. He cautioned, however, that the coronavirus pandemic could produce a slightly diminished outcome in 2020.

“The past several years, including 2019, have produced strong results for Kenosha County in terms of private investment and job growth. The circumstances we are experiencing now serve as a reminder that we should not take our economic stability for granted,” Battle said in his report message.

New private investment created through corporate expansion and relocation from other areas helped KABA and the county exceed its projected goal of $100 million last year. The attraction of companies from other states helped to produce more than $312 million in investment revenue.

Moreover, capital investment has helped to exceed the $500 million goal for the five-year period from 2018-22 by more than $5 million.