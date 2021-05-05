Coming Thursday

Mother’s Day is Sunday, which means you need to get busy making plans. We offer suggestions for treating Mom (and yourself) this weekend. Look in Thursday’s Entertainment Section for your Mother’s Day Planning Guide.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Liz Snyder
Features/GO Kenosha
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today