Coming together while we stay apart

Everywhere one looks right now, the focus is on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many news outlets have reported on the chaos, the fear and the exponential increase of those who have been infected. Yet, in the middle of all of this, they’ve also been able to report on the beautiful things that have happened – stories of kindness, of selflessness, of donations in support of those essential and skilled workers who are putting their lives on the line to serve the infected.

This is one of those stories.

Vicki Hulback, dean for the School of Health at Gateway Technical College, along with nursing and emergency medical services faculty, focused on the personal protective equipment stored in several Gateway facilities for student training – but was sitting unused in storage after the college moved its coursework and services to a virtual format.

PPE’s include things like face masks, gloves, goggles and glasses, gowns, head covers, masks, respirators and shoe covers. A group of faculty and students brought these items to be donated to the Kenosha Fire Department, Froedtert South, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Aurora Kenosha, Brookside Care Center and Vista Healthcare.