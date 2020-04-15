Coming together while we stay apart

Everywhere one looks right now, the focus is on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Many news outlets have reported on the chaos, the fear and the exponential increase of those who have been infected. Yet, in the middle of all of this, they’ve also been able to report on the beautiful things that have happened – stories of kindness, of selflessness, of donations in support of those essential and skilled workers who are putting their lives on the line to serve the infected.
This is one of those stories.
Vicki Hulback, dean for the School of Health at Gateway Technical College, along with nursing and emergency medical services faculty, focused on the personal protective equipment stored in several Gateway facilities for student training – but was sitting unused in storage after the college moved its coursework and services to a virtual format.
PPE’s include things like face masks, gloves, goggles and glasses, gowns, head covers, masks, respirators and shoe covers. A group of faculty and students brought these items to be donated to the Kenosha Fire Department, Froedtert South, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Aurora Kenosha, Brookside Care Center and Vista Healthcare.
On the items was a note of thanks to the healthcare professionals on the frontlines. “We are donating all of the personal protective equipment from our labs to do everything we can to keep you and your patients safe at the bedside.”
Gateway Technical College’s School of Health is not the only place where staff, faculty, and students are stepping up. The Barber Technologist and Cosmetology program donated their stock of gloves and face masks to local healthcare providers as well. Adam Larkin, Culinary Arts instructor, donated nearly 400 pounds of perishable food items the Shalom Center. Those included sealed deli ham, onions, 50 pounds of deli turkey, 100 pounds of cheese and other needed fresh food.
Aside from much needed donations, faculty and staff were quick to respond to cultivating lists of available community resources, free meal sites and other necessities and making those lists available to students.
With all services now offered virtually, staff and faculty have reached out asking for ways to be involved. Some have reached out to donating financially to organizations, focusing on buying from local small businesses and finding creative ways to support frontline workers who don’t have the option to be “Safer at Home.”
One thing is abundantly clear to me, after spending so much time getting to know the faculty and staff who make up the Gateway Technical College community. When the going gets tough, we come together to support each other and our community. Our instinct is to support each other, our students, and our community. That, in my opinion, is one of the most beautiful things that has come from this pandemic.
Madeline Carrera is Impact Program coordinator with Gateway Technical College.
