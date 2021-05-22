COMMENCEMENT 2021: Gateway nursing program opens new doors for Kenosha man

Lifelong Kenosha resident Jesus Vega admits his first go-round at a college experience didn't turn out well.
But the finish has been spectacular.
Vega, a Bradford High School graduate, will earn his associate degree in nursing from the Kenosha Gateway Technical College during this weekend's Spring Commencement ceremonies — and he'll have quite the role in the event.
After he was chosen to speak at the nursing pinning ceremony in December, school officials again invited Vega to address his fellow graduates during Saturday's School of Health ceremony.
The keynote speaker for the first of five separate "drive-in" ceremonies in the parking lot of the Madrigrano Auditorium, 3520 30th Ave., was Kenosha County Public Health Director Jen Freiheit.
Vega, a student responder who also is the college's district ambassador, addressed his peers and others in attendance in person and virtually after Freiheit's speech.
"(Speaking again) is an incredible, and it's a huge honor," Vega said. "I got to speak at my pinning ceremony in December, which is the nursing program's similar ceremony to graduation, and they liked me enough to come back and speak at this one. I must have said something right.
"It's incredible to be that person to get a few words in to inspire them, reassure them or whatever they need just before they go out in this field and touch all these people's lives."
Vega said after his struggled in a four-year program, he found Gateway during an online search, and the first place he stopped was at the school's emergency medical technician program.
After he earned his EMT license, Vega said he began to truly appreciate the work nurses did, and that's what led him to his new pursuits with Gateway.
"I saw nurses every day, every time I went into work, and fell in love with what they were doing and how passionate they were," he said. "That just kind of drove me to be more passionate about it. I moved into the nursing program, cranked that out in 15 months and here we are."
Vega said he never lost his desire to help people, even when things didn't go right in his first shot at college.
And he always had all his supporters in the back of his mind as well.
"I felt like I had disappointed all the people around me and felt extremely bad about the fact that I couldn't be successful in this area," Vega said. "But they say that everything happens for a reason. It really turned around (from there).
"Maybe it was a lack of maturity or some other external force, but I really came into my own through the nursing program and through my career in health care after that. It turned into this. It's been incredible so far."
Vega credited the program and the instructors at Gateway for cementing what he already knew — that a career in health care was right where he wanted and needed to be.
"It even got me more excited and more ready for the career," he said. "It's such an unprecedented time, and through Gateway, the instructors and all the experiences I had there, there's not a day that goes by that I don't feel prepared to face the day that is upon me."
Career underway
Vega, who is working in the emergency room at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, said knowing the impact he can make on any given day when a patient is facing a serious situation is what drew him to that part of the nursing profession.
"It's what sold the job for me to begin with, the fact that you are what makes or breaks that person's day," Vega said. "The ability to care for somebody and touch their lives in such a huge manner is just an incredible responsibility and an incredible thing to be a part of.
"It's a passion of mine. Every interaction you have for somebody has the ability to change somebody's life, no matter how small it is."
And while he's officially now a college graduate as of Saturday, Vega already has had plenty of exposure as a professional with the global pandemic.
There's no doubt that COVID-19 has and will continue to have a significant impact on daily lives, but Vega remains optimistic that brighter days may be ahead.
"I worked third shift on the weekends all through nursing school, all during those months (of the pandemic)," Vega said. "It's at the forefront of everything, and it changed everybody's lives completely. I think it will continue to do so. I just think, day by day it's going to get a little bit easier, and with the right protection, the right mindset, the right tools, that it will really start to get better."
Other speakers
Two other ceremonies followed the School of Health ceremony on Saturday, with the final two set for Sunday.
The School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology held its ceremony at 2 p.m. David Dobbs, senior manager of SC Johnson, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, followed by student responder, Emily Rindt, of Racine.
Rindt will graduate with a degree in information technology-software developer. She holds a theater arts degree from a four-year college, but knew she wanted to try something different, which led her to Gateway.
In less than two years in the program, Rindt already has begun her career.
"I feel it was a good decision to enroll at Gateway and to change my career," she said. "I am more confident and more in control of my life and my career. Things are snowballing in a great way. There's just such a positivity to my life."
The final ceremony Saturday featured the Pre-College Programs. The keynote speaker was scheduled to be Stacia Thompson, vice president of the Workforce Innovation Institute and executive director of Catalytic Venture.
Vega delivered his second student response to close out that ceremony.
The graduates in the Business and Transportation program will earn their degrees at 10 a.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker is scheduled to be Sharbel Maalouof, president of Medline Industries Personal Care Division, and the student responder is East Troy native Hunter Orlowski, a business management graduate.
Graduates in the Protective and Human Services program will have their ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker is Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, the Kenosha-based homeless assistance program, and the student responder is Racine resident Juanita Perez, who will earn her degree in early childhood education.
Perez said it was nearly 10 years after high school, when her son was just starting kindergarten, when she decided to enroll in the Gateway program.
"My son was my motivation for me to come back to school and get my degree," she said. "I started wanting to get it for him."
Perez already had begun working at an early childhood center when she first enrolled at Gateway, where she also was a member of the college's National Honor Society.
IN PHOTOS: Local police K-9 units
Pleasant Prairie Officer Mike Algiers and K-9 Chase
Local dealership provides wheels for new KPD K9
Local dealership provides wheels for new KPD K9
K9 officer Jaxx sworn in by Twin Lakes Police Department
K9 officer Jaxx sworn in by Twin Lakes Police Department
K9 officer Jaxx sworn in by Twin Lakes Police Department
IRIS - POLICE DOG
Lee Colony, manager of communications and public relations for Gateway, contributed to this story.