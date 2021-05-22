COMMENCEMENT 2021: Gateway nursing program opens new doors for Kenosha man

Vega said after his struggled in a four-year program, he found Gateway during an online search, and the first place he stopped was at the school's emergency medical technician program.

After he earned his EMT license, Vega said he began to truly appreciate the work nurses did, and that's what led him to his new pursuits with Gateway.

"I saw nurses every day, every time I went into work, and fell in love with what they were doing and how passionate they were," he said. "That just kind of drove me to be more passionate about it. I moved into the nursing program, cranked that out in 15 months and here we are."

Vega said he never lost his desire to help people, even when things didn't go right in his first shot at college.

And he always had all his supporters in the back of his mind as well.

"I felt like I had disappointed all the people around me and felt extremely bad about the fact that I couldn't be successful in this area," Vega said. "But they say that everything happens for a reason. It really turned around (from there).