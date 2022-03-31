Commentary by Rep. Tip McGuire: Time to stop all the partisan attacks on our election process

We are now almost two years removed from the 2020 presidential election, but unfortunately as a nation and as a state, the Big Lie — that is, the false notion that the election was rigged or stolen — persists. We know that the Big Lie is to blame for the January 6th attack on our US Capitol, but here in Wisconsin, this campaign to demean our election officials and cast doubt on the outcome of the election is still playing out in our State Capitol in a whole host of ways.

Despite the fact that the Legislature’s own attorneys have said unequivocally that the State of Wisconsin cannot decertify the 2020 election, we have seen a push by some Legislative Republicans to try to overturn the election, at one point attempting to bring a resolution to the floor of the Assembly to do so. Wisconsin has also been subject to wild conspiracies of fraud brought forward by Michael Gableman, the Assembly Speaker’s handpicked investigator into the 2020 election. Recently, Gableman delivered his report, which was little more than a restatement of well-debunked conspiracy theories, as well as his own recommendation that the Legislature overturn the election. Gableman has already billed the taxpayers of our state over $500,000 for this report (which potentially includes the cost of his Costco membership, haircuts, and Netflix account) and all signs point to that number climbing significantly in the coming months. We need to audit the Gableman expenses because it remains unclear what taxpayers are paying for and what they aren’t.

These dangerous and unconstitutional attempts to decertify the election are rightfully grabbing the attention of the press, both across the state and around the country, but they are not the only threat to democracy happening in our State Capitol. Last month, a series of bills were fast-tracked through the legislative process in an attempt to use the 2020 election as an excuse to wrestle power away from the nonpartisan Elections Commission in favor of GOP-controlled committees. These bills were not just bad policy; they were a deliberate attempt to subvert democracy in Wisconsin by making our election process ripe for partisan corruption.

For example, the recently-passed Assembly Bill 1006 requires the nonpartisan Elections Commission to send their guidance documents — that is, their rules on how elections should be run across the state — to the Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR). There in the JCRAR committee, Republicans would effectively be given veto power over any and all rules that they don’t like. It wouldn’t matter how strong the Election Commission’s legal standing for the rule is; JCRAR already has the power to indefinitely delay rules, so under AB 1006, whoever controls the committee immediately has the power to corrupt the administration of our elections.

Another deeply concerning bill is Assembly Bill 996, which proposes that the Wisconsin Elections Commission removes its independent, nonpartisan legal counsel in favor of legal counsel appointed by each political party. When it comes to our elections, we need independent analysis where the law, above all else, determines the rules. Republicans pushing the bill cited a desire for “viewpoint diversity” in the Elections Commission, which is an inherent admission that independent legal analysis is not favorable to Republicans. They would much rather have taxpayers foot the bill for partisan attorneys who lead with the conclusion that the GOP wants and twist the words of the statutes however it takes to get there. To make matters worse, these partisan attorneys would be appointed by the partisan legislative leaders, which means they would be drawing their paycheck only by pleasing the Republican leader or the Democratic leader. This is a recipe for disaster, incentivizing flimsy, if not completely fabricated, legal “analysis” designed to please their partisan bosses over following the law.

Wisconsin Republicans have proven through their legislation, the Gableman investigation, and their repeated calls to overturn the 2020 election that they have contempt for the will of the people and any election system that isn’t rigged in their favor. It is time to end these attacks on our democracy, which are all fueled by the Big Lie, once and for all.

Rep. Tip McGuire, Democrat, represents the 64th Assembly District.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0