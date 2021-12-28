 Skip to main content
Commentary

Commentary: Paying taxes? I like mine with a smile

Yes, I could deposit my property tax payment into the convenient drop box outside City Hall.

Or, I could pay it online at kenosha.org.

Instead, I did what I’ve been doing for 31 years: I drove to City Hall, 625 52nd St., and joined the line outside the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday.

By 11:49 a.m., I had a receipt in hand and was on my way back to the newsroom.

Does completing this once-a-year task in-person mark me as a stubborn Luddite who refuses to join the 21st century?

Probably not, since I use a smartphone and computers — at work and home, no less!

But there’s something satisfying about having an actual person in an actual local government office stamp that bill “paid in full” that compels me to make my annual property tax pilgrimage.

I’m far from alone, too, since there’s usually at least a small crowd of people in the hallway, all longing for the moment when you see that “balance due: $0.00” on your receipt.

I like to think I’m not obsessive about too many things in life beyond a love of dogs and a fear of clowns, but come December 2022, God willing, you’ll find me in that line once again, clutching an actual physical check, waiting for permission to live in my house for at least one more year.

Paying in-person has another benefit, too. As you move quickly through the line, you’re seeing local government at work, with employees greeting people, taking payments, explaining options, etc. All done with a smile.

It’s a great reminder that when someone is spouting off about “the government,” they actually mean people doing important jobs and making this community continue to function.

(I walked outside into a growing pile of slushy snow, meaning we’ll get to see our government in action clearing the city’s streets soon enough.)

To pay your property taxes in-person before this year ends, and get the 2021 tax deduction, head to City Hall today (Dec. 29), from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed Dec. 30 and 31. The payment (in full or a first installment) is due Jan. 31.

The large outdoor courtyard at Lincoln Middle School now has five 4- by 8-foot garden beds, installed in November 2021 with sponsorship from Jockey International’s philanthropic arm, Jockey Being Family Foundation. The foundation has “adopted” the school.

The Foundation collaborated with the Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha and Carthage College volunteers to help build the beds that will be be used by students to plant cool-weather crops, while offering a number of learning opportunities including STEM-based activities and community-service projects.

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

