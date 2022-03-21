Commission approves plans for Pleasant Prairie plastics maker's expansion in LakeView Corporate Park

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A local family- owned plastics manufacturer is looking to expand its operations, constructing a 49,000 square-foot addition later this spring that would allow it to hire 36 workers over the next three years at its site in the LakeView Corporate Park.

The Village Plan Commission voted of 7-0 Monday night to approve site and operational plans for the addition at Rehrig Pacific Co., 7800 100th St. The plastics maker’s original facility has been in the corporate park since 1996.

According to a village staff report, the new building would create the capacity to accommodate the 36 new workers and would add to the current workforce of 64 employees. The added space will be constructed on the west side of the current facility and would create the capacity to produce up to seven to nine million product units a year.

The new building would house up to 17 plastics injection molding machines to accommodate customer demands. The facility is already strategically located among the company’s customer base which has solidified the need to expand this location, said Jean Werbie-Harris, the village’s community development director.

As a part of the expansion, Rehrig will provide up to 82 parking spaces and five additional shipping docks to accommodate employees and logistical needs. Construction on the additions is anticipated to start in May with completion in November, she said.

Jack Heide, engineering manager for the company, thanked the village for accommodating the expansion.

“It’s exciting for our company. Exciting for the opportunity … to create more jobs as you see here and be able to roll out a business and expand,” Heidi said. According to Heidi, the expansion enables the business to stay local.

“We don’t plan on moving anytime soon as you see,” he said.

Rehrig Pacific is a fourth generation privately held company established in 1913. Its businesses include plastics manufacturing, mechanical systems, and technology. The company employs approximately 1,600 full-time employees across the U.S.

It manufactures nearly 300 hundred million pounds of plastics annually and places a heavy focus on sustainability and a circular plastics economy. As a result, according to village officials, up to 90 million pounds of recycled material is processed into their products annually.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.