Commission chooses Patton as Kenosha's next police chief

The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission has selected a 16-year-veteran of the force as the next chief of police for the department.

On Monday night, the commission announced Capt. Patrick Patton, 39, of Kenosha, will succeed Chief Eric Larsen, who is retiring Dec. 31. Patton’s appointment as the new chief will be confirmed before the commission at 9 a.m. Nov. 15. Patton will officially take over as chief on Jan. 1, 2023. In the meantime, he and Larsen will work together on the transition.

A member of the department since 2006, Patton has served as a police officer, detective, patrol sergeant, sergeant in the Detective Bureau, and patrol lieutenant. On Jan. 1, Patton was promoted to captain.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as chief of police,” Patton said in statement. “I want to thank the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission for their time. It was a privilege to have been considered along with Capt. (James) Beller and Lt. (Aaron) Dillhoff. I’ve given my commitment to the Police and Fire Commission, Mayor (John Antaramian) and City Administrator (John Morrissey) to continue to build upon Chief Larsen’s efforts in engaging the community. I look forward to working with current staff, Common Council, and community members.”

Highly skilled, qualified candidates

Reached Monday night, Patton told the Kenosha News being among other highly qualified candidates under consideration speaks to the direction local law enforcement is headed in the future.

“We’re building the highly skilled and educated people we have in-house and furthering our profession, tailoring it to meet what everyone demands now,” he said. “It was a very long process and the city did their due diligence in the different type of assessments we had to go through.”

Larsen said all three candidates were well-qualified and they possess attributes that “will play well off each other,” going forward.

“I believe that we had very strong candidates in the process, overall. Each one of them – very strong candidates. I certainly am pleased that Pat was chosen,” Larsen said. “I think that he has a great staff to draw upon. Looking to the future, you know, as we start to age out, I expect that all of them will occupy one of the top positions in the future. So it’s just a very exciting time with the department with the number of qualified candidates we have.”

Rising through the ranks

In selecting Patton, the commission chose one of the youngest police chiefs in the state. Patton said the commission recognized his skills beyond his relative youth from his experience as a U.S. Marine to his rise through the ranks and the education that has also propelled him to the department’s top job.

A Kenosha native, Patton is a 2001 graduate of Indian Trail Academy, who enlisted in the United States Marine Corps not long after. His time in the military included an extended tour of duty in Iraq, before he ultimately returned to Kenosha. He then attended Carthage College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and political science. Later, Patton earned a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville, which ranks among the nation’s top online master’s degree programs in the discipline.

“I always continued to invest in my education,” said Patton, who admitted he didn’t set out to become police chief when he was initially hired in 2006. Education, for him, was self-enrichment and one that enabled him to become a better law enforcement officer and thereby “better the department as a whole.”

Bettering community

Patton said he is ultimately committed to bettering the community where he was born and raised.

“The only time I left was to join the military and serve in the Marines,” he said.

While he was in boot camp, terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, attacked the U.S. hijacking planes that destroyed World Trade Center in New York City, damaged the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and crashed in the rural mining town of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“My career in the military kind of changed. So it took me longer to return home than I anticipated,” he said. “But, nothing ever felt like home like Kenosha did.”

When Patton learned he was selected as Kenosha’s next police chief, he was excited along with his wife and family.

“She’s very excited and very supportive,” said Patton, who has three daughters.

Patton, however, is careful to temper his overall enthusiasm because he realizes the seriousness of the job and strife the city has been through in recent years.

“Cities go through tumultuous times. We’ve have. We’ve seen it,” he said, referring to the violence that followed the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in August of 2020.

All too aware of the escalation in homicides that have plagued the city as well over the last two years, Patton said reducing violent crime has always been of the “highest priority.”

“Making the community safe is imperative to meeting the standards we hold as an organization while supporting the vision of growth from the mayor and city administration. We know that there is not one singular solution to accomplish that goal,” he said. “Rather, we will continue to focus our efforts on strategies resulting in research-backed success while maintaining an emphasis on community partnerships and engagement.”

Changing the culture

The demonstrations against police brutality and riots that ensued have also led the department to take a hard look at its methods, if not its culture. Soon after, the department escalated instruction of its 200 sworn officers, including Patton, in “implicit bias training” under the “Fair and Impartial Policing” model.

The department, under Larsen, has committed to continue meeting with the community, which includes Black and Hispanic residents often disenfranchised by law enforcement. Addressing police and community relations, was among the top priorities that came of the city’s listening sessions in the weeks after the destruction.

Building relationships in the community “isn’t something that you just say, we did it.”

“We need to continue on (with) that relationship,” Larsen said.

Technology is another priority. Beyond body cameras, Larsen said the department has pursued and was approved to secure virtual reality goggles, technology that law enforcement agencies have used in training for situational de-escalation.

“It’s exciting to see the energy from the supervisors,” he said. “A lot of seeds have been planted.”

“Listening with humility”

Patton said he believes that upholding integrity is No. 1 on the path to bridging gaps in community relations.

“It’s making sure that I’m acting in accordance with the words that I’m telling everybody, and we will make mistakes, but we will own them,” he said.

Among Patton’s strengths, according to Larsen is his ability to relate with others on a number of levels.

“He has a very outgoing personality,” said Larsen. “That’s real.”

Patton said he ascribes to “listening with humility,” something he and others having been working on with the department, as a whole. That doesn’t mean police or the community will always agree with each other, but that he believes the sides have the opportunity to find a starting place toward a common goal, he said.

“Anytime I’m a better listener and I can listen to someone’s perspective, it just ends up resulting in increased collaboration,” he said. “And, it results in better outcomes.”