Kenosha Plan Commission

Commission set to vote on major improvements for Speedway station on Sheridan Road

Speedway proposal

This screenshot of a City Plan Commission document shows how a proposed new Speedway station at 8012 Sheridan Road is envisioned.

 City Plan Commission document

The Kenosha Plan Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday evening on whether to recommend a conditional-use permit for a larger 24-hour Speedway at 8012 Sheridan Road.

Speedway representatives are requesting permission to raze the existing Speedway and nearby buildings. They hope to construct a 4,600-square-foot fuel station and convenience store in its place, according to city documents.

The proposed development includes the purchasing of nearly an acre of land consisting of office buildings to the west and south of the current structure.

Onsite improvements would include updated amenities, the ability to prepare and hold fresh food and a larger canopy for customers seeking gasoline at eight pumps. It could provide up to 15 full-and-part time opportunities, according to city documents.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., in Room 202.

“They are going to tear down a couple of properties they bought,” said Ald. Jan Michalski, a member of the commission. “I have no objection to it.”

Michalski said he believes it will pass the commission and eventually the full City Council.

“Overall, it’s in keeping with the city plans in general,” he said. “We have a lot of gas stations that are becoming little mini marts, as well.”

Michalksi said the Speedway would provide area residents a far more convenient way to purchase “a loaf of bread, a carton of milk, or whatever.”

“That’s a fine thing for the part of town where there are few grocers,” he added. “A lot of these mini marts fill a need … There are (no grocers) east of 30th Avenue.”

Watch Now: Amazon launches 'Alexa Together'

