Commission set to vote on major improvements for Speedway station on Sheridan Road

The Kenosha Plan Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday evening on whether to recommend a conditional-use permit for a larger 24-hour Speedway at 8012 Sheridan Road.
Speedway representatives are requesting permission to raze the existing Speedway and nearby buildings. They hope to construct a 4,600-square-foot fuel station and convenience store in its place, according to city documents.
The proposed development includes the purchasing of nearly an acre of land consisting of office buildings to the west and south of the current structure.
Onsite improvements would include updated amenities, the ability to prepare and hold fresh food and a larger canopy for customers seeking gasoline at eight pumps. It could provide up to 15 full-and-part time opportunities, according to city documents.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., in Room 202.
“They are going to tear down a couple of properties they bought,” said Ald. Jan Michalski, a member of the commission. “I have no objection to it.”
Michalski said he believes it will pass the commission and eventually the full City Council.
“Overall, it’s in keeping with the city plans in general,” he said. “We have a lot of gas stations that are becoming little mini marts, as well.”
Michalksi said the Speedway would provide area residents a far more convenient way to purchase “a loaf of bread, a carton of milk, or whatever.”
“That’s a fine thing for the part of town where there are few grocers,” he added. “A lot of these mini marts fill a need … There are (no grocers) east of 30th Avenue.”
Today in history: Jan. 5
1914: Henry Ford
In 1914, auto industrialist Henry Ford announced he was going to pay workers $5 for an 8-hour day, as opposed to $2.34 for a 9-hour day. (Employees still worked six days a week; the 5-day work week was instituted in 1926.)
AP
1925: Nellie Tayloe Ross
In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William, following a special election.
AP
1933: Golden Gate Bridge
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Work was completed four years later.)
AP
1943: George Washington Carver
In 1943, educator and scientist George Washington Carver, who was born into slavery, died in Tuskegee, Alabama, at about age 80.
AP
1949: Harry Truman
In 1949, in his State of the Union address, President Harry S. Truman labeled his administration the Fair Deal.
AP
1998: Sonny Bono
In 1998, Sonny Bono, the 1960s pop star-turned-politician, was killed when he struck a tree while skiing at the Heavenly Ski Resort on the Nevada-California state line; he was 62.
AP
2004: Airports
In 2004, foreigners arriving at U.S. airports were photographed and had their fingerprints scanned in the start of a government effort to keep terrorists out of the country.
AP
2011: John Boehner
In 2011, John Boehner was elected speaker as Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives on the first day of the new Congress.
AP
2012: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: Speaking at the Pentagon, President Barack Obama launched a reshaping and shrinking of the military, vowing to preserve U.S. pre-eminence even as the Army and Marine Corps shed troops and the administration considered reducing its arsenal of nuclear weapons.
AP
2017: Donald Trump
Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, urged Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for President Barack Obama’s health care law.
AP
2021: Georgia
One year ago: Voters in Georgia turned out for Senate runoff elections that would result in victories for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and give Democrats control of the Senate; they would hold 50 seats and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
AP
2021: Kenosha
One year ago: Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back in August 2020, leaving Blake paralyzed; the prosecutor said he couldn’t disprove Officer Rusten Sheskey’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Blake would stab him.
AP
