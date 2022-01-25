Commission's survey intended to check pandemic's impact on local arts scene

The Kenosha Commission on the Arts is working on a new survey intended to measure the impact of COVID-19 on the local arts community and the importance of the arts for Kenosha at large.

Kevin Poirier, vice chairman of the commission, said previous surveys have given the commission quantitative data to point to when arguing for support of the arts in Kenosha.

“We are trying to gauge the impact of the creative economy on the local community,” Poirier said, “and see how things are progressing.”

Beth Dary, director of Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, at 4601 Sheridan Road, admitted the economic benefits of the arts can often be difficult to recognize.

“It can seem relatively soft,” Dary said, “but when tourists come here, they go to museums, they go to art exhibits — and they stop at gas stations and get food.”

Beyond the immediate economic benefits, numerous members of the Kenosha art community point to the broader impact the arts have on Kenosha.

Amy Greil, with UW-Madison’s Extension Kenosha County and a former member of the commission who helped create earlier arts surveys, said a healthy local arts economy is critical to a broader strategy by local officials to attract people to Kenosha.

“This is an important ecosystem that needs to exist to support businesses,” Greil said. “We have infinite opportunities of where we want to live. Communities that are rich in arts and culture compel people.”

Large companies alone, Greil argued, don’t have the same positive impact on the community fabric that the arts can have. By supporting the arts, “you’re going to get a stronger fabric and ecosystem and community well-being,” Greil said.

Marjorie Meyer, owner of Re:Vision Gallery & Artists Studios, at 4625 Sheridan Road, said that after the difficulties of the past few years, a growing art ecosystem is critical.

“It lifts up the area,” Meyer said. “It’s so important that we keep this community moving in the way it is. It’s growing in so many ways, positively.”

Tracking the pandemic’s impact

Poirier said he’s interested to see data on the impact of COVID on the arts community. The commission’s 2020 survey was the first to include questions relating to the pandemic, Poirier said.

“I’m curious to see what kind of impact COVID had year to year,” he said.

Many in-person activities and events were canceled over the course of the pandemic, including at Lemon Street, where the in-person art classes Dary said they take special pride in had to be canceled suddenly.

Greil said the loss of so many opportunities for independent creative artists to earn money and grow support has been damaging.

“It’s not been good for arts and culture establishments,” Greil said. “The pandemic has really just kicked the legs out from creatives.”

As the pandemic has continued however, local artists have found ways to adapt, whether through new outdoor markets, socially distanced events or shifting online.

“Having our local government support these efforts and having them be successful is very important,” Dary said. “We’re getting that energy back, which is really exciting.”

Questions about the latest survey can be sent to the city’s Arts Commission, at kcoa@kenoshaonline.org. More information about the Kenosha Commission on the Arts can be found on the City of Kenosha’s website, www.kenosha.org. Submissions for the survey must be completed by Monday, Feb. 28.

