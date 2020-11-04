Committee approves plan for $750,000 to purchase body and squad cameras for police

The push to equip all Kenosha Police Department officers with body cameras, along with similar technology in their squad cars, took a leap forward Wednesday night.
The Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 5-0 on the items, fast tracking a recommendation that the city purchase 175 body-worn cameras and up to 60 in-car cameras for police vehicles at a cost of $750,000. The department’s capital improvement plan also includes $25,000 to upgrade computer server equipment.
The approval came during an initial review of the city’s proposed 2021 budget and capital improvement plan. The law enforcement budget advances to the Finance Committee for discussion and review later this month and ultimately to the City Council for final approval.
The proposal, which comes with three-year licensing, network storage and associated equipment to maintain the system, was moved up a year. The cameras had been targeted for acquisition in 2022 in the city’s capital improvement plan.
In fact, the City Council had already approved the body cameras three years ago, but opted not to act to buy them, putting off their purchase because of the cost, committee Chairman Rocco LaMacchia has said.
While the plan lists the justification for the cameras as a recommendation by the president’s 21st Century Police Task Force report, public outcry for accountability following Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23 has also hastened city elected officials‘ response to have them on board sooner.
The city has been criticized by community activists and others in the wake of Blake’s shooting, with some having said that body cameras would’ve afforded an increased measure of accountability. Others have said they would’ve provided a broader picture of what led up to the shooting that ultimately left Blake paralyzed and perhaps could’ve even prevented ensuing violence.
The shooting led to civil protests during the day, followed by rioting after hours, that led to shooting deaths along with millions of dollars in devastation to businesses, private and public property and historic landmarks—destruction the likes the city had never seen and from which it continues to recover.
The committee also unanimously approved the police department’s budget, which shows a proposed increase by nearly 2.5 percent to $28,526,756 next year from this year’s revised expenditure of $27,831,581, up $695,175. Law enforcement encompasses the largest of the city’s budgets followed by the fire department and public works/sanitation, respectively.
“The police department’s budget has an increase in it. We did not do any cutting of the department,” said Mayor John Antaramian in his presentation to the committee. Wages are proposed to increase by 2.3 percent along with additional funding for community policing beat patrols and training.
To support the new technology, the department will be adding two help desk technicians, which are civilian positions.
“The majority of what they will be doing are related to the installation of the body cams and the monitoring and working of that program,” City Administrator John Morrissey said. “We all know the open records requests will be significant.”
Morrissey said he didn’t know whether the two positions would be enough to staff the fully operational program, but it would get it started.
Buying body, squad cameras together
Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said acquiring the body cameras and squad car cameras together was the best way to move forward with the new technology. About 50 to 60 marked squads would be equipped with cameras to work in tandem with the officers’ body cameras. A vendor has yet to be selected, but ideally, both cameras would come from the same vendor, he said.
“So everything as far as incident responses would be probably captured on video of some sort,” he said, referring to the two cameras.
Miskinis said that by the second quarter of next year he believes the department would be “closer to the point where we will be able go live with body cams.”
“We’re fully committed to making that happen,” he said.
