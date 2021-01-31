Committee approves updates to municipal codes in effort to address online prostitution

Those found violating the city’s municipal code, would face a fine of $500 to $1,000 or no more than 90 days jail time if in default.

The city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee unanimously approved the revisions Jan. 25.

Online sex solicitation

Larsen said the impetus for the change stems from operations more than a decade ago in which the department dealt with online sex soliciting.

“We started getting complaints about prostitutes and finding that they were all over, at the time, on a site called Backpage and then on Craigslist, both Internet-based,” he said. “We were finding prostitutes advertising and so we were at some operations and we made some arrests. We didn’t have any problem with the state statute in arresting them. But, the city ordinance doesn’t cover prostitution that’s Internet-based.”

Larsen said the current city ordinances, as written, specifically “exclude the way prostitutes are operating now.”

“When we looked at it, we saw that the state statute covers prostitution, generally, and it would cover any situation,” he said.