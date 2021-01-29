Common Grounds owner puts out call to support small shops struggling during pandemic

When she opened Harborside Common Grounds on Kenosha’s lakefront 20 years ago, many of Bobbi Duczak’s friends thought she was making a mistake.

At the time, HarborPark was still in the development stage, and much of the Downtown was filled with vacant storefronts. “When I opened this everyone said why would you go down there, because there was nothing down here then,” Duczak said. “When we opened there wasn’t a condo built.”

In the years since, the coffee shop, 5159 6th Ave., has become a community gathering spot and a lakefront landmark with its vintage building and deck overlooking Kenosha Harbor.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping customers away, Duczak is looking for the public’s help to keep the business operating.

“I’m just trying to make the point that people need to shop local, to buy local, rather than going to the chains,” she said, saying that big corporations have the capital to better weather the economic storm of the pandemic than small businesses like hers. “ I just want to make sure people start thinking about it — don’t just go to the chains on Highway 50. If you don’t like us, go to The Buzz (Downtown), go the Daily Dose (on 60th Street), stay away from Starbucks.”

