Common Grounds owner puts out call to support small shops struggling during pandemic

When she opened Harborside Common Grounds on Kenosha’s lakefront 20 years ago, many of Bobbi Duczak’s friends thought she was making a mistake.
At the time, HarborPark was still in the development stage, and much of the Downtown was filled with vacant storefronts. “When I opened this everyone said why would you go down there, because there was nothing down here then,” Duczak said. “When we opened there wasn’t a condo built.”
In the years since, the coffee shop, 5159 6th Ave., has become a community gathering spot and a lakefront landmark with its vintage building and deck overlooking Kenosha Harbor.
Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping customers away, Duczak is looking for the public’s help to keep the business operating.
“I’m just trying to make the point that people need to shop local, to buy local, rather than going to the chains,” she said, saying that big corporations have the capital to better weather the economic storm of the pandemic than small businesses like hers. “ I just want to make sure people start thinking about it — don’t just go to the chains on Highway 50. If you don’t like us, go to The Buzz (Downtown), go the Daily Dose (on 60th Street), stay away from Starbucks.”
Small businesses across the country and in Kenosha have been struggling during the pandemic as people limit going out except for trips to places like the grocery store.
When the pandemic began last year, Common Grounds, located on 6th Avenue at 52nd Street, closed on March 17, then reopened May 1 for carryout. When the weather began to get cold, Duczak said, they opened indoor dining but with fewer tables.
Business cut in half
Duczak said business is down by about 50 percent. At the same time, she said, she has continued to pay rent and wages, and other costs are on the rise.
While she has no imminent plans to close the business, Duczak said she can’t continue to operate with limited business indefinitely. “It’s just a matter of how long we can survive like this,” she said.
Common Grounds isn’t the only local business struggling. After a century in Uptown, the family owners of the Jack Andrea retail shop, 2401 60th St., announced earlier this month that they were closing indefinitely due to the pandemic. And the owner of Oliver’s Bakery, 3526 Roosevelt Road, put out a call for help on social media earlier this month because of her worries for the future of her business — a call that was answered by customers who lined up down the block to buy pastries.
Duczak said her employees have stuck with Common Grounds, although she has had to reduce their hours, as have her most faithful customers. “We have some customers who have been coming every day, but there aren’t quite enough of them,” she said. “We are struggling, as everyone else is.”
