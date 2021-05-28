COMMUITY: Educate yourself on the role and capacity of nonprofits

A group of local nonprofit leaders recently discussed wages, and we’re all in the same boat: there’s no money to pay more. That’s why when I post a position for a new employee, I include the hourly rate: so people understand the job is one of love, not money.

I know what people are thinking: “Can’t you write a grant?” Not for wages, and even if I could THIS year, that grant wouldn’t be sustainable, so eventually everyone would face a pay cut.

“Can’t you charge more for services?” We can, but since our clients pay nearly 100% of the freight – meaning services offered by the agency are in some way paid for by clients – we have to be very mindful that we don’t fee them out. We can’t raise our fees so much that the people who need services can’t pay for them. If we do that, what good are we?

“Can’t you hold a fundraiser?” We hold fundraisers, but, again, that model of pay increases would be unsustainable. Besides, no one is clamoring to support a fundraiser for wages. People who support fundraisers rightfully support those concerns that are near and dear to their hearts…not my getting a raise.

I love my job, and I am in absolutely no way complaining. I am, however, asking you to educate yourself on the role and capacity of nonprofits and to consider working or volunteering for a one.