COMMUITY: Educate yourself on the role and capacity of nonprofits

The “little agency that could,” the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Inc., has a budget of $458,389.
The wages of all employees at the Hope Council comprise 52% of that budget, typical of service-based industries like ours. My salary is 2.35 times greater than the lowest paid employee’s, so, as you can tell, none of us is getting rich. We are a nonprofit organization, which means we don’t pay sales or property taxes, and we can raise money and receive grants. We DO pay payroll taxes and 401k, so total compensation for all employees is about 60% of the budget. At this time, none of our three full-time employees needs agency-sponsored health insurance, or that percentage would be quite a bit higher…and services provided would likely be quite a bit different.
Compared to wages of for-profit or government workers, employees at the Hope Council are underpaid. We cannot compete with for-profit or government employers, and that’s OK in some respects. Nonprofits don’t want to employ people who want “jobs.” We want people who want “careers”; we want people who have servants’ hearts and want to make a difference in people’s lives each and every day. Yes, some for-profit and government employees are lucky enough to have the best of both worlds – getting paid well AND making a difference – which makes those willing to work for nonprofits vital. After all, we truly are the safety net for our communities.
A group of local nonprofit leaders recently discussed wages, and we’re all in the same boat: there’s no money to pay more. That’s why when I post a position for a new employee, I include the hourly rate: so people understand the job is one of love, not money.
I know what people are thinking: “Can’t you write a grant?” Not for wages, and even if I could THIS year, that grant wouldn’t be sustainable, so eventually everyone would face a pay cut.
“Can’t you charge more for services?” We can, but since our clients pay nearly 100% of the freight – meaning services offered by the agency are in some way paid for by clients – we have to be very mindful that we don’t fee them out. We can’t raise our fees so much that the people who need services can’t pay for them. If we do that, what good are we?
“Can’t you hold a fundraiser?” We hold fundraisers, but, again, that model of pay increases would be unsustainable. Besides, no one is clamoring to support a fundraiser for wages. People who support fundraisers rightfully support those concerns that are near and dear to their hearts…not my getting a raise.
I love my job, and I am in absolutely no way complaining. I am, however, asking you to educate yourself on the role and capacity of nonprofits and to consider working or volunteering for a one.
And, if you’re already gainfully employed elsewhere, consider supporting our fundraisers. We really do need the money!