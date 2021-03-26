COMMUNITY: A crisis within the pandemic

Homeless children face monumental obstacles in their pursuit of education. Some find themselves lagging far behind other children, both educationally and developmentally.
Although all children in poverty fare similarly, homeless children face seemingly insurmountable logistical problems and emotional and psychological pressures. Significant disruptions to the home environment inevitably take their toll on everyday family life, including education. Even when the change is a planned move from one permanent home to another and children are prepared for the disruption, the transition is stressful.
For homeless children, the loss of their home is more sudden, more unexpected, and more traumatic.
The loss of a home robs a child of the familiarity and sense of place that most people take for granted. The disadvantages of students and families experiencing homelessness have only been intensified by the realities of the COVID-19 crisis.
For hundreds of youths living in homelessness in Kenosha County, access to schooling was already a challenge, but the pandemic impacts have added a new layer of physical, mental, and emotional hardships. Attending school via Zoom is challenging enough to have a stable home, involved parents, and a reliable internet connection. What happens when kids live in a homeless shelter? These youth often have had their schooling disrupted multiple times. Completing their education is a critical step on the path to independence, but now that is even harder.
This chaotic environment has tremendous academic implications for homeless students, many of whom rely on school for overall stability, normalcy, and services. The Shalom Center sheltered almost 200 homeless children in 2020. Regardless of whether a parent chose in-person or virtual, our goals remained the same: to provide consistency, support, guidance, resources, and a safe, adequate shelter.
Our approach at the Shalom Center makes a difference:
We provide encouragement: Self-motivate and embrace the challenge.
We support academic success: Children experiencing homelessness are at risk of falling three-six months behind in school with every move. We provide the academic support needed to keep our kids on track.
We engage families: Strong families raise healthy kids. We teach parents how to effectively advocate for their children in the public school system to help them better support their children’s academic success long-term.
While it is too early to know the exact impacts COVID-19 will have on homeless students’ academic outcomes, it will likely only exacerbate these disparities. It has been a long year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can’t thank our volunteers and donors enough for all their support to help us get through this difficult time. It’s not over yet but knowing we have this wonderful community alongside us provides the strength to keep moving forward.
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center.