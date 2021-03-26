COMMUNITY: A crisis within the pandemic

This chaotic environment has tremendous academic implications for homeless students, many of whom rely on school for overall stability, normalcy, and services. The Shalom Center sheltered almost 200 homeless children in 2020. Regardless of whether a parent chose in-person or virtual, our goals remained the same: to provide consistency, support, guidance, resources, and a safe, adequate shelter.

Our approach at the Shalom Center makes a difference:

We provide encouragement: Self-motivate and embrace the challenge.

We support academic success: Children experiencing homelessness are at risk of falling three-six months behind in school with every move. We provide the academic support needed to keep our kids on track.

We engage families: Strong families raise healthy kids. We teach parents how to effectively advocate for their children in the public school system to help them better support their children’s academic success long-term.

While it is too early to know the exact impacts COVID-19 will have on homeless students’ academic outcomes, it will likely only exacerbate these disparities. It has been a long year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we can’t thank our volunteers and donors enough for all their support to help us get through this difficult time. It’s not over yet but knowing we have this wonderful community alongside us provides the strength to keep moving forward.

Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center.

