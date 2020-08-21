COMMUNITY: An idea whose time has come

Do you have a desire to become part of a powerful team? Do you dream of having your own nonprofit? Do you just want to help and not deal with any interference? Do you want to change the world?
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” — Muhammad Ali
A few ways to immediately change the world with your gifts.
1. Volunteer. Nonprofits in Kenosha and southeastern Wisconsin are flourishing because they work together, plan together, respect each other’s work, and hold each other accountable. In doing so, watch us create the world we dream about.
“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” — Albert Einstein
Nonprofits need your enthusiasm, innovative ideas, readiness to help, and long term vision to uplift all to the next level. We need your diverse perspectives, and diverging opinions to help solve complex problems. We need your passion, and your far reaching creativity. We need you!
With an uncertain economic recovery ahead, history tells us as nonprofits that need will increase far beyond the initial crisis. Solutions to those needs won’t come from more programs doing the same thing for the same people. Strengthening and increasing the capacity of existing, established programs does help address needs, as does dovetailing efforts with complementary programs. This process has potential to truly meet community need, including ending hunger, solving the affordable housing crisis, and transforming inequality.
Ready to make an impact now in the way you feel most compelled? Do your research, find a genuine need, not just perceived, and research the efforts already in place. More times than I can count, volunteers became staff here at the Sharing Center, or a board member, or even the board chair. I began my work with the Sharing Center as a volunteer.
2. Committee work: the deep dive where long-lasting change begins. Momentum paired with informed decision making can transform our world. Committee work is where we can, as a team, research issues fully, strategize, and provide vetted and truly effective solutions. Committee work offers the time and space to be thorough, and solutions become more insightful, and sustainable.
3. VOTE.
4. Complete your Census at my2020census.gov .
Local nonprofits are in need of volunteers. Please consider committing a two-hour weekly donation of your time.
I encourage anyone with thoughts, questions or far reaching ideas to contact me. Maybe we could go far together. I welcome it. I would cherish it. I’m counting on it.
Sharon Pomaville is executive director for Sharing Center, Inc.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.