COMMUNITY: An idea whose time has come

Do you have a desire to become part of a powerful team? Do you dream of having your own nonprofit? Do you just want to help and not deal with any interference? Do you want to change the world?

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” — Muhammad Ali

A few ways to immediately change the world with your gifts.

1. Volunteer. Nonprofits in Kenosha and southeastern Wisconsin are flourishing because they work together, plan together, respect each other’s work, and hold each other accountable. In doing so, watch us create the world we dream about.

“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions.” — Albert Einstein

Nonprofits need your enthusiasm, innovative ideas, readiness to help, and long term vision to uplift all to the next level. We need your diverse perspectives, and diverging opinions to help solve complex problems. We need your passion, and your far reaching creativity. We need you!