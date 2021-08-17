COMMUNITY: Are you Socially Responsible? Volunteer opportunities abound to enrich you and community

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services serves 10,000 residents a year and we do it with the help of 600 volunteers.
So I hear a lot of really fun and heart-warming stories, but one of my absolute favorite stories a volunteer told me was this: As a school-aged mentor someone commented to him, “Wow, you must really love kids!” His response was, “No, actually I don’t like kids much at all, but what I really dislike is how they grow up when no one steps in to help guide them.”
This is social responsibility at its core! Social responsibility is the ethical framework of cooperation which sets the expectation that each individual works with other individuals or corporations to benefit society.
In short in balances economic growth with the welfare of society and the environment. Regardless of your beliefs about assistance programs, I think we can all admit every single one of us has needed support at some point in our lives. When we are fortunate enough to pay it forward, we all benefit.
While we can take our lead from brands like Tylenol who pulled every single pill from every single shelf in the 1980s so that no one else died. Or CVS, who decided they could no longer sell tobacco products, giving up $2 billion in revenue.
You don’t have to be a Fortune 500 company to incorporate volunteerism into your business. Social responsibility in Kenosha can start so much simpler.
Non-profit organizations like KAFASI have met every 2020 need of our community. From providing wellness checks to kids and seniors who were detached from other supports during the pandemic lockdown to delivering meals on foot when Uptown areas couldn’t be reached by vehicles following the devastation of civil unrest.
As we begin to return to normal in 2021, volunteers are more essential than ever!
If you or your business are looking to build authentic partnerships, reach out today. The effort is minimal to make a significant impact right in our own community. As an example your employer can offer a Meals on Wheels team. A rotating group of 4-6 staff can take one route a week, and in just 60 to 90 minutes deliver up to 10 meals to homebound seniors.
The experience is so much more than a meal, it is often life-saving connection and always a friendly smile. Organizations like KAFASI cannot exist without volunteer power. Social responsibility, at KAFASI alone, puts a million dollars’ worth of service and connection into our community!
Check out volunteer opportunities today. It is all of our social responsibility. KAFASI welcomes you as we are where Kenosha cares for Kenosha for over 50 years. www.kafasi.org/
Katie Oatsvall is executive director of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.