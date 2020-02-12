Community: As American as Apple Pie

Top down, wide open roads, not a care in the world as you cruise through scenic landscape to an iconic destination.

Keys in hand, friends pile in and pitch in gas money so you can drive to nowhere blasting music and laughing. Hurried morning drop offs following by a stop and go commute to work. Evening errands and a drive through dinner.

From our first memories of the freedom a car and driver’s license brings to the necessity it has become in our modern world. Americans drive on average 13,476 miles every year, which is over 1,000 a month, and according to the Department of Transportation that number just continues to sky rocket.

So what happens for our seniors and disabled who can no longer grab the keys and go? They still want to be independent and social, they still need to get to the store, they may have to get to work and they definitely have medical and other appointments.

Plus this year how will they get to the polls, for what is even more American than wide open roads and independence ... the freedom in casting their vote in local, state and national elections?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.