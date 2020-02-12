Community: As American as Apple Pie

Top down, wide open roads, not a care in the world as you cruise through scenic landscape to an iconic destination.
Keys in hand, friends pile in and pitch in gas money so you can drive to nowhere blasting music and laughing. Hurried morning drop offs following by a stop and go commute to work. Evening errands and a drive through dinner.
From our first memories of the freedom a car and driver’s license brings to the necessity it has become in our modern world. Americans drive on average 13,476 miles every year, which is over 1,000 a month, and according to the Department of Transportation that number just continues to sky rocket.
So what happens for our seniors and disabled who can no longer grab the keys and go? They still want to be independent and social, they still need to get to the store, they may have to get to work and they definitely have medical and other appointments.
Plus this year how will they get to the polls, for what is even more American than wide open roads and independence ... the freedom in casting their vote in local, state and national elections?
KAFASI’s Volunteer Transportation Services, along with other Kenosha County transportation options, is pleased to be part of a bi-partisan effort to get people to the polls. Starting with our local primary elections on Feb. 18 and going all the way through April, August and November’s presidential election.
Programs like VTS, KAC’s Care-A-Van and Western County Transit, will be waiving fares to allow voters to get to the polls for early voting and on elections days.
Volunteer Transportation Services has been serving Kenosha County for 19 years. In 2019, 40 volunteer drivers used their own vehicles to provide 7049 rides, driving over 100,000 miles! The program is managed by KAFASI, who vets volunteers to drive riders wherever they want to be.
All rides are managed by KAFASI to ensure everyone’s safety. While no ride is ever guaranteed, with 48 hours’ notice the program fills 95% of requests. Most rides cost $4.50 per trip or $9 round trip.The program receives additional grant funds so that no one is ever turned away for an inability to pay.
Some riders go to Milwaukee and beyond for advanced care options, while some riders stay local to get their hair done, or go grocery shopping.
Our culture is built on the fact that vehicles are the ultimate symbol of freedom, and independence. Please consider being that freedom and independence for someone by becoming a volunteer driver with KAFASI. Whether it be for the elections only or something you may consider more long term, call today to speak with Jack 262-658-3508. And if you or someone you know needs a ride to the polls tell them about all Kenosha County is doing to make certain every vote is counted.
Katie Oatsvall is executive director of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.