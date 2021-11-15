COMMUNITY: Be kind to those who show up.to help you

You’d have to be living under a rock to not realize that all businesses are short-staffed, not just those in retail or restaurants. Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Inc. is also short-staffed, but we’re still here, with other nonprofits, providing a safety net to our community.

That means through COVID, leaky roof, riots, and even bald-faced hornets, the Hope Council is providing the same great services we’ve been providing for years. What that means for the community is that we’re doing our part in helping people get or keep driving privileges while working to ensure that those who’ve come through our doors will be safe to drive; we’re helping non-custodial parents establish or re-establish relationships with their children; we’re helping those with criminal thinking patterns make better, more moral decisions; we’re helping ensure that everyone knows smoking and vaping are harmful; and we’re doing more, too.

I’m a gawker when it comes to negativity about the agency or myself, so I read reviews and comments. I don’t recommend it for anyone, but, if you do read them, you’ll mostly see that people don’t understand the role of nonprofits in our community nor, specifically, the role of the Hope Council in helping people get or retain driving privileges.

The Hope Council is governed by the Wisconsin Department of Human Services and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, so we have to follow the rules they have set for us. While we go above and beyond, making courtesy calls and doing the best testing available, we are limited by what DHS and DOT say we must do regarding the Intoxicated Driver Program.

Our rates for services are similar to surrounding counties, and we are always mindful of not feeing people out — that is, charging so much that they can’t afford our programming.

We have the only Supervised Visitation Program in a tri-county area, so we do the best we can with very limited resources available to us. We answer the phone when we can and always return messages within one business day. And, yes, we send warning letters when we must.

We’re on target to do more assessments in 2021 than we did in 2020, and we’re doing that with a skeleton staff. But we’re still showing up. So, again, we ask, please be kind to those who showed up. We know it’s compelling, especially after the year we’ve all had, to believe that how you want things to go should be the way they are.

We understand that we have a lot of rules, and you may not be paying attention or listening to all of them, especially if you’re like a few people I know who practice selective hearing. John, I’m talking to you! But nonprofits are truly here to help. So be kind to those who showed up, even if they have to tell you something you don’t want to hear.

Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse Inc.

