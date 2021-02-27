COMMUNITY BRIEFS: United Way of Kenosha County sets virtual annual meeting

United Way sets annual meeting
The annual meeting of the members of United Way of Kenosha County will be held virtually on March 17.
The meeting will be held for electing a Board of Directors for the coming year and transacting other annual business.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the meeting will be conducted remotely starting at 7:30 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 7:45 a.m.
All donors within the past year are members of the organization and may cast a vote. If you have questions or wish to participate, contact United Way of Kenosha County at info@unitedwaykenosha.org by March 10.
Area Lions Club sets flower sale
PADDOCK LAKE — The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club is selling flowers to support the community and club activities.
One dozen roses all one color, or a dozen roses in a rainbow of colors, or a bouquet of mixed flowers can be purchased for $18 per dozen. The flowers will be delivered on Administrative Professionals Day, Wednesday, April 21. Deliveries can be made anywhere in Kenosha County and to the southern part of Racine County.
Orders will be taken until April 1. For more information, or to order, call: Lions Ralph Myers at 262-945-7906; Joyce Myers at 262-945-7905; or Lion Cindy Taylor at 262-914-4241.
Proceeds received from the flower sales go to help the club provide assistance to those in need in the local community, as well as in the state and beyond. The club helps the blind, provides eyeglasses for the needy, supports local youth groups and local food pantries, as well as helping to promote good eyesight and literacy.
ADRC offers family support groups
Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.
Participants can join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day-to-day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.
The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
The support groups are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by dementia care specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth County.
To register contact Kenosha County ADRC, phone 262-605-6646; or Walworth County ADRC, phone 262-741-3273.
DMV extends license renewal for 60+The deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses for drivers age 60 and over has been extended to May 21. The extension is due to the continued health risks from COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles estimates this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.
Drivers who need to visit a DMV, such as those age 65 and over who cannot use the new online driver license renewal (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) or those needing a REAL ID, can reduce their time in the service center by beginning the process online:
Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically;
Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide’
Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.
Most people do not need to visit a DMV. All vehicle-related services are online (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates). DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency.