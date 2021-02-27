COMMUNITY BRIEFS: United Way of Kenosha County sets virtual annual meeting

Proceeds received from the flower sales go to help the club provide assistance to those in need in the local community, as well as in the state and beyond. The club helps the blind, provides eyeglasses for the needy, supports local youth groups and local food pantries, as well as helping to promote good eyesight and literacy.

ADRC offers family support groups

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

Participants can join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day-to-day living, to relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.

The support groups are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by dementia care specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth County.

To register contact Kenosha County ADRC, phone 262-605-6646; or Walworth County ADRC, phone 262-741-3273.