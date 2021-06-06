COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Visit Kenosha items promote community

Visit Kenosha items promote community

Following a name change, a new logo, and a website redesign, Visit Kenosha has now released its own merchandise line. Using a theme of “Shop Local – Dine Local – Play Local,” the organization has partnered with The Lettering Machine, a locally owned embroidery and screen printing shop in Downtown Kenosha, to produce a variety of items.

The organization said it is part of an effort to spread the word about locally owned/operated shops, restaurants and attractions in the Kenosha area. The word local is the main focus on the design. No profit will be made on the merchandise by Visit Kenosha. Go to VisitKenosha.com/swag to browse the selection.

Visit Kenosha is legally known as Kenosha Area Tourism Corporation. It previously did business publicly as the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Micro-greens workshop on Wednesday

WILMOT — The Wilmot Union High Schol Community Outreach program will host a micro-greens workshop on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants will learn how to easily plant their own container of mico-greens including herbs for recipes, garnishes and homemade dressings.

Melody Orban, master gardener, will be the instructor.