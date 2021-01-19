COMMUNITY: Bringing Healing to the Cities initiative

Recent events in Kenosha caused us at twentyTHREE61, Inc. to take a closer look at our track record for serving the diverse population of our city as well as the actual needs represented in Kenosha and neighboring cities.

What we found has been extremely humbling and eye-opening.

With post-abortion healing as our anchor program, followed by sexual trauma healing as other programming (whether experienced before and/or resulting after an abortion experience) we looked first to the abortion statistics in our community. Then we looked to the neighboring cities, the state of Wisconsin, and our nation, and found a startling trend: abortion rates for Black and Hispanic women range from 3 to 7 times higher than for white women.

Here are the specific numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau for the women of each county, our state, and our nation (abortion rates are per 1,000 women proportionately to the corresponding population statistics by race/ethnicity).The numbers are through 2018, the most recently available figures:

Kenosha County

White population: 80.7% and 16.9% of the abortion rate

Hispanic population: 12.5% and 28.2% of the abortion rate

Black population: 6.8% and 54.9% of the abortion rate