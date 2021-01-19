COMMUNITY: Bringing Healing to the Cities initiative

Recent events in Kenosha caused us at twentyTHREE61, Inc. to take a closer look at our track record for serving the diverse population of our city as well as the actual needs represented in Kenosha and neighboring cities.
What we found has been extremely humbling and eye-opening.
With post-abortion healing as our anchor program, followed by sexual trauma healing as other programming (whether experienced before and/or resulting after an abortion experience) we looked first to the abortion statistics in our community. Then we looked to the neighboring cities, the state of Wisconsin, and our nation, and found a startling trend: abortion rates for Black and Hispanic women range from 3 to 7 times higher than for white women.
Here are the specific numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau for the women of each county, our state, and our nation (abortion rates are per 1,000 women proportionately to the corresponding population statistics by race/ethnicity).The numbers are through 2018, the most recently available figures:
Kenosha County
White population: 80.7% and 16.9% of the abortion rate
Hispanic population: 12.5% and 28.2% of the abortion rate
Black population: 6.8% and 54.9% of the abortion rate
Racine County
White population: 76.5% and 15.7% of the abortion rate
Hispanic population: 11.0% and 26.5% of the abortion rate
Black population: 12.5% and 57.8% of the abortion rate
Milwaukee County
White population: 60.0% and 13.0% of the abortion rate
Hispanic population: 14.6% and 24.0% of the abortion rate
Black population: 25.4% and 63.0% of the abortion rate
State of Wisconsin
White population: 86.3% and 8.5% of the abortion rate
Hispanic population: 7.0% and 24.8% of the abortion rate
Black population: 6.7% and 66.7% of the abortion rate
United States
2016 numbers (2018 statistics not yet available):
White population: 71.2% and 12.3% of the abortion rate
Hispanic population: 16.1% and 26.3% of the abortion rate
Black population: 12.7% and 61.4% of the abortion rate
Although the need for healing in the Black and Hispanic communities is extremely high, we are humbled to admit that our client reach to these communities for the past 6 years of our existence has only been 1% of our clientele. We desire to change this in 2021 and going forward.
We’ve set forth an initiative called Bringing Healing to the Cities. Our goal is to reach 25 black and Hispanic women and men in 2021 for post-abortion healing over our five retreat dates.
We need the help and support of individuals, churches and organizations in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee to help us bring awareness and reach this goal of healing. Please contact us if you’d like to learn more.
You can contact me at donnajane2361@gmail.com, or 262-620-3608. Visit us at www.twentythree61.com for more details, retreat dates and to support this initiative.
Donna Brendel is
executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.