Community: Celebrating with PRIDE in June

It is estimated that there are approximately 3 million LGBTQ older adults, age 50 and over, and for them, these decisions have been long overdue. Bill Hetland, Kenosha County resident shared, “Phil Anderson, my life partner of 31 years, has been a paralyzed Marine veteran for 19 years. We're both pleased with the progress that's been made in the growing acceptance of gay people and we're excited over the Supreme Court decision that people can't be fired because of their sexual orientation. Still, there are restaurants and other businesses who prefer not to serve people like us. We're proud of the fact that we've been together for more than three decades.”

Older LGBTQ adults face unique challenges that their straight counterparts are less likely to face. According to SAGE, who provides advocacy and services for LGBT elders, these elders are:

• Twice as likely to be single and live alone

• Four times less likely to have children

• Far more likely to have faced discrimination and social stigma

• More likely, therefore, to face poverty and homelessness, and to have poor health