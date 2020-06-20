Community: Celebrating with PRIDE in June

This June, America is celebrating the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ Pride traditions to commemorate and honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which was the turning point for the Gay Liberation Movement.
The first Pride parade was held in New York on June 28, 1970. Since then, communities around the United States have joined this annual tradition, holding parades throughout the month of June and even into July, as celebrated in Kenosha.
While celebrations will look different this year due to the current health pandemic, the historical significance of June’s Pride movement is just as important and the impact continues to grow stronger as our country moves forward.
There seems to be something special about this month, as other June landmark decisions have also positively impacted the LGBTQ community. We celebrated the momentous day, 5 years ago, on June 26, 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision regarding the Fourteenth Amendment, required all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages granted in other states.
This year, on June 15, the LGBTQ community celebrated yet another victory when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Civil Rights Act of 1964, stating it prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. In this historic, and unexpected, 6-to-3 ruling, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote, “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.”
It is estimated that there are approximately 3 million LGBTQ older adults, age 50 and over, and for them, these decisions have been long overdue. Bill Hetland, Kenosha County resident shared, “Phil Anderson, my life partner of 31 years, has been a paralyzed Marine veteran for 19 years. We're both pleased with the progress that's been made in the growing acceptance of gay people and we're excited over the Supreme Court decision that people can't be fired because of their sexual orientation. Still, there are restaurants and other businesses who prefer not to serve people like us. We're proud of the fact that we've been together for more than three decades.”
Older LGBTQ adults face unique challenges that their straight counterparts are less likely to face. According to SAGE, who provides advocacy and services for LGBT elders, these elders are:
• Twice as likely to be single and live alone
• Four times less likely to have children
• Far more likely to have faced discrimination and social stigma
• More likely, therefore, to face poverty and homelessness, and to have poor health
These obstacles can add additional challenges for LGBTQ caregivers. If you are a caregiver, an adult with a disability or age 60 or over, the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center may have resources to support you on your journey.
Call us, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 262-605-6646.
Paula J. Clark is community outreach coordinator with Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center
