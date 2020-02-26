Community column: Be aware of what you shouldn't share

Do you know what you shouldn’t share?
You may have seen the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition’s billboards, or maybe you recently got a prescription filled at a local pharmacy and saw a pair of underwear, a toothbrush, and a prescription bottle on the bag you received the prescription in. That’s right…don’t share those things.
I admit that once, while on vacation, I did wear someone else’s underwear – OK, they were my husband’s – because I had run out of my own. What’s the harm, right?
What, indeed. Doctors prescribe medications based on a whole lot of factors, and most of us aren’t doctors. We don’t know how prescription drugs will interact with one another or with the supplements the person we’re sharing with may be on. Prescriptions are often based on weight of the individual, so that’s another unknown, as is the person’s experience with similar substances.
Most importantly, we shouldn’t share prescriptions because we have no idea what can happen. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), “addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences. People with addiction use substances or engage in behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences.” Are you really sure that you should be sharing your prescription with a person who may have a genetic predisposition to addiction? Brain circuits that can go haywire? Life experiences or environments that may lead to addiction?
Sometimes it’s not our fault…like that time I didn’t pack enough underwear. We traditionally haven’t been given great information regarding prescription drugs. For years we were told that opioids weren’t as dangerous as they are. We were even told that tramadol wasn’t an opioid. Until it was.
But we shouldn’t just be concerned about opioids, either. Any mood-altering substance prescribed by a doctor shouldn’t be shared. As an aside, any mood-altering substance not prescribed by a doctor probably shouldn’t be used at all, with only one exception, and that exception, alcohol, is only for a portion of the adult population who can use it responsibly and never drive then drink.
Approximately 16 million adult Americans are using amphetamines, which is about 6.6% of us! Of those, 5 million – or about 2.2% of the entire adult population – are using them illegally.
So be on the safe side, and never, ever share your prescriptions. Period. And always pack an extra pair of underwear.
Guida Brown is co-chair of the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition.
Guida Brown is co-chair of the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition.