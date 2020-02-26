Community column: Be aware of what you shouldn't share

Do you know what you shouldn’t share?

You may have seen the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition’s billboards, or maybe you recently got a prescription filled at a local pharmacy and saw a pair of underwear, a toothbrush, and a prescription bottle on the bag you received the prescription in. That’s right…don’t share those things.

I admit that once, while on vacation, I did wear someone else’s underwear – OK, they were my husband’s – because I had run out of my own. What’s the harm, right?

What, indeed. Doctors prescribe medications based on a whole lot of factors, and most of us aren’t doctors. We don’t know how prescription drugs will interact with one another or with the supplements the person we’re sharing with may be on. Prescriptions are often based on weight of the individual, so that’s another unknown, as is the person’s experience with similar substances.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.