Community column: Disabled is not a four-letter word

If we want to be pedantic about things, it is an eight-letter word. But this isn’t my point.
There is nothing wrong with the word. I am a person with disabilities; I work with people who have disabilities – I doubt very much that “disability” will be converted to profanitype or asterisks in this column. Disability is just a thing; it isn’t good, it isn’t bad; you have one or you don’t, like a stapler or a push pin.
Disability is not a four-letter word. But we have so many euphemisms for it.
Euphemisms can be useful. No one wants to say, “My dog is sick, so I’m killing him today.” So we find other words that give people the same information in a more delicate way. It makes sense on an emotional level, and there is some humanity in this.
But more often than not, euphemisms are dangerous. They let people avoid talking about things they think are uncomfortable or distasteful. They let them avoid that icky feeling at the pit of their stomach. They let them prove they are sensitive to the needs of others.
Disabled is not a four-letter word, but people use euphemisms to say “disabled” all the time.
When we use euphemisms to describe disability, it implies something about being disabled. It implies that having a disability is icky. That it is something to talk about in hushed tones away from the ears of more sensitive listeners. Something about the person is wrong or bad or undesirable. We imply that their reality is something to be hidden, to be embarrassed about. It is something that should be avoided at all costs. That the disabled are pitiable and we are sorry for them.
There is no humanity in this.
When I work with youth, they get angry when I say they have disabilities. When I ask people with mental illness if they are disabled, they tell me, wincing, “no, not me.” I know they have disabilities, but they have been led to believe this is a failing, something bad, something that happens to other people who deserve a miserable existence. They are afraid and disgusted by their disability.
It doesn’t. It isn’t. It could happen to you, it could be you. Disability doesn’t discriminate, and we need to stop discriminating against disability. Stop calling kids “special,” stop saying someone is “differently abled.” Just say “they are disabled.” Use the word coldly and unemotionally. Say it the way you would say “stapler” or “push pin.”
Disability is not a four-letter word. If we can remember this, it will help us stop treating people who have disabilities like they are.
Tyler Wilcox is Independent Living Services coordinator at Society’s Assets.
