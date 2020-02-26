Community column: Disabled is not a four-letter word

If we want to be pedantic about things, it is an eight-letter word. But this isn’t my point.

There is nothing wrong with the word. I am a person with disabilities; I work with people who have disabilities – I doubt very much that “disability” will be converted to profanitype or asterisks in this column. Disability is just a thing; it isn’t good, it isn’t bad; you have one or you don’t, like a stapler or a push pin.

Disability is not a four-letter word. But we have so many euphemisms for it.

Euphemisms can be useful. No one wants to say, “My dog is sick, so I’m killing him today.” So we find other words that give people the same information in a more delicate way. It makes sense on an emotional level, and there is some humanity in this.

But more often than not, euphemisms are dangerous. They let people avoid talking about things they think are uncomfortable or distasteful. They let them avoid that icky feeling at the pit of their stomach. They let them prove they are sensitive to the needs of others.

Disabled is not a four-letter word, but people use euphemisms to say “disabled” all the time.

