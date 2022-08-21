Community column from Kenosha Vocational Ministry: Following prison, real change is needed

Change is an essential element in program effectiveness. Adjusted perspectives are essential, whether we are talking about diabetics reassessing how they think about food, or credit counseling that not only leads to short term credit repair, but to long term financial health.

Cognitively, a return from prison is much the same. Thoughts that lead one to anti-social cognition need to be reassessed, faced head on, and challenged. New perspectives are required to successfully integrate into a community.

What is cognition? Cognition refers to the higher brain functions such as memory and reasoning. What is change? It is a process for identifying problematic behaviors followed by interventions to address and correct flawed thinking patterns that lead to the justification of undesirable behaviors. This is not just a reentry process. This is how we change thoughts and behaviors around finances, health and nearly all the important aspects of our lives.

The point is this, reentry is not so much a moral reckoning as it is a paradigm shift in how one lives as part of a healthy and high functioning community. However, healthy change does require a mature and sophisticated understanding of the balance between rights and responsibilities.

Successful reentry also requires the desire to learn new rules for engagement by the reentrant and those around them. Stable intimate relationships are a hallmark and a sign of healthy change. Relationships built on mutual respect, trust, honesty, compromise, maintaining individuality, good communication, anger control, a commitment to problem solving, and understanding others can stabilize a life.

Anti-social relationship patterns such as control, hostility, dishonesty, intimidation, and physical violence are short term solutions to regain control of a situation. These approaches can have disastrous consequences, personally and legally. Many people learn these techniques early in life through family dysfunction and life in the streets. Changing lifelong patterns is difficult and takes focus, practice, and patience. For reentrants, changing these patterns are the key to staying out of prison.

Change is centered on dismantling an anti-social mindset and replacing it with a pro-social framework. This is easier said than done. All of us have core beliefs that reinforce the way we think and ultimately inform how we behave. That is the rub! Changing core beliefs are some of the most difficult challenges we will face. Anyone who has tried to diet, quit smoking, or beat a gambling habit knows this well. Heather Bennett, Second Chance Program Director for Kenosha Vocational Ministry says it this way, “through one-on-one interventions, a person begins to build a pro-social narrative which ultimately becomes the engine for community building behavior.”

Be patient and supportive with those who are trying to change life-long patterns. Cognitive change is hard work. It is not about simple compliance but about choosing to think in a new way. Walking alongside those seeking a better path is our best strategy for community success.