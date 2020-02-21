Community column: Tobacco industry continues to target African Americans

February is Black History Month, which celebrates the many achievements of black Americans.
It’s also a time to remember the injustices faced by African Americans throughout history, and one that deserves more attention is the targeted efforts of tobacco companies to addict the African American community to tobacco products.
Black people smoke at a similar rate compared to white people, with 16.7 percent smoking every day or some days, but they are more likely to die from a tobacco-related disease than white people.
Why do these disparities along lines of race and ethnicity exist? The answer is tied to the many ways that tobacco use disproportionately affects minority groups, who have a long history of and continue to be targeted by the tobacco industry.
Did you know that there are up to 10 times more tobacco ads in black neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods? Tobacco companies have strategically marketed tobacco products to appeal to racial and ethnic communities for decades.
The most striking example is menthol cigarettes. These cigarettes, which are easier to smoke and harder to quit, have long been marketed to the black community.
About 85% of all black smokers use menthol cigarettes, a rate that is nearly three times higher than white smokers.
Big Tobacco has sponsored cultural events, targeted direct mail promotions and placed advertising in publications and venues that are popular with black audiences.
For example, a 2011 review concluded that Ebony magazine was almost 10 times more likely than People magazine to contain an advertisement for menthol cigarettes.
The marketing is so pervasive that a 2013 study found that black children were three times more likely to recognize advertisements for Newport, the most popular menthol brand among that group, than other children.
Tobacco companies have also sponsored activities linked with cultural traditions such as events related to Black History Month.
Research shows that more tobacco retailers exist in areas with larger black populations. More stores selling tobacco means more exposure to point-of-sale marketing, which Big Tobacco spent more than $8 billion on in 2014.
Point-of-sale promotions — not just in-store advertising, but things like discounts and product displays behind checkout counters — have been the industry’s top marketing strategy for nearly 30 years.
Action is being taken at the local level to address these issues. The KRW Tobacco-Free Coalition’s main goal is to increase equity.
This is achieved by providing education which supports comprehensive policy interventions, community assessments, evaluations, media outreach and, most importantly, partnership with the populations most impacted by disparities.
If you’d like to know more about how you can take action in our community, please email krw@hopecouncil.org.
If you want to quit smoking, free help is available by calling the Wisconsin Tobacco QUIT Line at 1-800-QUIT NOW (784-8669).
Medicaid recipients can also talk to their doctor about the free quitting resources available through the Medicaid cessation benefit.
Michelle Sandberg is the Tobacco-Free Coalition coordinator for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
