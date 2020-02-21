Community column: Tobacco industry continues to target African Americans

February is Black History Month, which celebrates the many achievements of black Americans.

It’s also a time to remember the injustices faced by African Americans throughout history, and one that deserves more attention is the targeted efforts of tobacco companies to addict the African American community to tobacco products.

Black people smoke at a similar rate compared to white people, with 16.7 percent smoking every day or some days, but they are more likely to die from a tobacco-related disease than white people.

Why do these disparities along lines of race and ethnicity exist? The answer is tied to the many ways that tobacco use disproportionately affects minority groups, who have a long history of and continue to be targeted by the tobacco industry.

Did you know that there are up to 10 times more tobacco ads in black neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods? Tobacco companies have strategically marketed tobacco products to appeal to racial and ethnic communities for decades.

The most striking example is menthol cigarettes. These cigarettes, which are easier to smoke and harder to quit, have long been marketed to the black community.