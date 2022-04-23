COMMUNITY: Community coalition has resources available to help you quit tobacco use

It is not controversial to say that smoking tobacco is bad for your health. It is a fact. Just like it’s a fact that smoking is the leading preventable cause of premature death in the U.S. and that it affects just about every organ in the body.

I was lucky. I grew up in a time when the health risks associated with smoking were well known and documented. I can vaguely remember when my family would go into a restaurant and be asked “smoking or non” but the indoor smoking ban made that question irrelevant.

As a teenager, I wasn’t able to identify an ash tray found in a thrift store. I saw lung demonstrations in school, where one lung was pink and healthy and the other was blackened and wouldn’t fully inflate.

I didn’t know anyone my age who smoked and couldn’t fathom why anyone would, which is why I was so surprised by a campaign that pushed for my generation to be the one that ended smoking.

Hadn’t we already ended smoking? Well, we might have come close, but kids growing up now aren’t nearly as lucky as I was.

While I grew up with scores of long term data, the new products in the world of tobacco have muddied the waters. E-cigarettes have built their success on misunderstandings and, like their predecessor the cigarette, we won’t know the long term effects for years.

It’s easy to say that, because there is no burning element, they must be safer. We don’t actually know if that’s the case, though. What we do know is that a single device can contain as much nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes. We also know teenagers who have never used any other tobacco product are using e-cigarettes in greater numbers each year.

These are kids who think they are using a “safe” and “fun” product that comes in over 7,000 flavors, but they are being set up for a lifetime of addiction.

That “vapor” that is produced with each exhale? It’s actually an aerosol containing heavy metals, nicotine, benzene, ultrafine particles, and other toxins known to cause cancer. In 2016, the Surgeon General concluded that these secondhand emissions are harmful and contribute to the normalization of tobacco use.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that youth who begin “vaping”, with no interest in smoking, end up switching to traditional cigarettes. In fact, use of an e-cigarette is one of the greatest predictors of future cigarette use.

I thought we had ended smoking, but as long as Big Tobacco finds new ways to get nicotine to the public, it’s an uphill battle.

That’s not to say we are without hope. The Wisconsin QuitLine has a variety of resources at quitline.wisc.edu and the Kenosha-Racine-Walworth Tobacco-Free Coalition is always here to help with evidence-based education.

Sonja Peterson is the coalition coordinator with the Kenosha-Racine-Walworth Tobacco-Free Coalition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0