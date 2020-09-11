COMMUNITY: Community has shown we're really KenoshaStrong

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I usually write this column in minutes, but this month it did not come easily. I’ve struggled with what to write, not because there’s nothing going on but because so much has happened that I couldn’t narrow down the topics.

So, here’s a recap of the last couple of months for the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, also known as the little agency that could … at least in my mind.

First, we had COVID. The Hope Council provides essential services, so we’ve been at it all but two weeks in the beginning. We have protocols to protect staff and clients against COVID-19, and we’ve continued the essential work of the agency: assessments for those with tickets for Operating While Impaired; direct biomarker drug testing for clients and community members; supervised visitation to reunify parents with their noncustodial children; support groups to help folks deal with substance use disorders of their loved ones; and education groups to improve moral thinking.

Then came the leaky roof. Again. It’s been patched and patched and patched, and we’re making movement toward getting it replaced, but one morning there was a small flood in our conference room. And one of the bathrooms. Our fingers are crossed that a freak wind caused it just that one time. And still we provided essential services.