COMMUNITY: CommUNITY starts with U and I

The spirit of unity – a community united in a shared mission and vision – is a powerful tool that is used to move things forward.

When people come together as one, amazing things can happen. When a group of people, who are individually different from each other, can join with a common passion and become the catalyst of mighty works, is powerful.

We have all seen it before … like when a rival sport’s team comes to play against our favorite team. We gather with other like-minded people and root for our favorite players. We may even get a bit loud, or rowdy, as we cheer together to encourage our team. We could even “come out of our shell” and show others a side of ourselves that they have never seen before. The voices joined as one is intended to cause the players to have new vigor and push on for a win.

This is no different when a community comes together to assist those in needs. Those who do not know where their next meal is coming from, do not have a place to call home, or how they will pay their rent. During 2020, we witness the unity of our community come through the hearts of those choosing to show up and be a part. Unity is a wonderful form of hearts joining together for the same intention.