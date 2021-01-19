COMMUNITY: CommUNITY starts with U and I

The spirit of unity – a community united in a shared mission and vision – is a powerful tool that is used to move things forward.
When people come together as one, amazing things can happen. When a group of people, who are individually different from each other, can join with a common passion and become the catalyst of mighty works, is powerful.
We have all seen it before … like when a rival sport’s team comes to play against our favorite team. We gather with other like-minded people and root for our favorite players. We may even get a bit loud, or rowdy, as we cheer together to encourage our team. We could even “come out of our shell” and show others a side of ourselves that they have never seen before. The voices joined as one is intended to cause the players to have new vigor and push on for a win.
This is no different when a community comes together to assist those in needs. Those who do not know where their next meal is coming from, do not have a place to call home, or how they will pay their rent. During 2020, we witness the unity of our community come through the hearts of those choosing to show up and be a part. Unity is a wonderful form of hearts joining together for the same intention.
That does not mean we are all exactly alike in all our thoughts and actions. It just means we are choosing to pull together for the same purpose, to bring about the change we want to see in our own community. Many non-profits within Kenosha County would not have made it through 2020 without the UNITY of our community members. Thank you for uniting with us!
Having UNITY becomes a choice – a mindset – an action! It is powerful when our community can come together and make a CHOICE to assist in the mission of making a change. Having the MINDSET to want to serve, to give back, and support the mission of non-profits to assist in furthering their goals. The ACTION of providing goods, food, funding and putting words into motion.
UNITY is a beautiful thing. It’s starts with “U” and “I”.
As we move forward in 2021, my HOPE is that we continue building each other up. Continuing helping those in need. Helping those who do not have a voice. Support the non-profits in our community who are providing resources, support, food, guidance, shelter and assistance.
Let us continue to come together to cheer each other on in our efforts. We have seen what can be done when our community comes together.
Let us move forward and onward, together!
Tamarra A. Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center.