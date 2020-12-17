COMMUNITY:: Connect with these holiday gift ideas

This holiday season is unlike any that we’ve seen before. For many of us, it has been months since we’ve spent time with our family and friends. This time of year is especially hard, when gathering together is a much beloved tradition.

For people with disabilities and chronic health conditions, the danger of coronavirus remains very real, so we look for ways to socialize safely. The pandemic has also made it difficult for people to get help in their home, especially if that help used to be a family member, neighbor, or someone from the community.

Now more than ever, we look to technology to keep us linked to the people we love and to help with basic tasks at home.

The good news is that smart technology has made this easier than ever before. With an Amazon Echo, Google Home, or other smart speaker, you can use your voice or an application to control just about anything at home. In the kitchen, tell your microwave the cook time and power for a perfect cup of soup, or ask your oven to preheat to a specific temperature. Turn off the faucet with your voice, leaving your hands free. Ask Alexa to turn on the smart TV, then use your voice to adjust the volume or choose a streaming service or channel. You can even turn up the heat without leaving your chair using a smart thermostat.