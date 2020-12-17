COMMUNITY:: Connect with these holiday gift ideas

This holiday season is unlike any that we’ve seen before. For many of us, it has been months since we’ve spent time with our family and friends. This time of year is especially hard, when gathering together is a much beloved tradition.
For people with disabilities and chronic health conditions, the danger of coronavirus remains very real, so we look for ways to socialize safely. The pandemic has also made it difficult for people to get help in their home, especially if that help used to be a family member, neighbor, or someone from the community.
Now more than ever, we look to technology to keep us linked to the people we love and to help with basic tasks at home.
The good news is that smart technology has made this easier than ever before. With an Amazon Echo, Google Home, or other smart speaker, you can use your voice or an application to control just about anything at home. In the kitchen, tell your microwave the cook time and power for a perfect cup of soup, or ask your oven to preheat to a specific temperature. Turn off the faucet with your voice, leaving your hands free. Ask Alexa to turn on the smart TV, then use your voice to adjust the volume or choose a streaming service or channel. You can even turn up the heat without leaving your chair using a smart thermostat.
With a smart plug, you can turn just about anything into a smart device. Plug your lamp, fan, twinkle lights, or any other on/off device into a smart plug. Then control it with your voice or an app. The plug turns on and off with your commands, so the device that’s plugged into it will turn on and off too.
The software learns your speech patterns and improves with time. The more you talk to it, the better it gets at recognizing what you’re saying. Smart devices can also connect to an app on your phone, tablet, or computer, so you can run them with the touch of a button.
The smart speakers have many additional features besides just controlling devices around the home. Some have a large screen for video calls with loved ones around the world. The holidays will be a hard time for those who can’t be close, and being able to connect by video is the next best thing. They can also tell jokes, give weather updates, set reminders and alarms, and manage a calendar so no appointments are forgotten.
Smart devices make excellent holiday gifts. Our Assistive Technology Program has several that we can show you. You can even borrow certain devices to see if they meet your needs.
Contact an Independent Living coordinator at Society’s Assets, phone 800-378-9128, for more information.
Tricia Lewis is director of Independent Living Services at Society’s Assets.
Tricia Lewis is director of Independent Living Services at Society’s Assets.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.