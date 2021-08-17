COMMUNITY: Consider creativity: Project Ideas for students and nonprofits

Anyone who has been following the articles I have been sharing in the Kenosha News for the last few years knows that when it comes to volunteering or service learning project opportunities, Gateway Technical College students have been enthusiastic about finding creative solutions.

One question I often get is: What kind of projects can students pursue? My short answer is always: How much time do you have?

In the 10 years I have managed these kinds of projects, I have seen so many options for what students can do. Projects vary based on the nonprofit need as well as the conditions and requirements of the class or students.

Information Technology (IT) students always have a capstone service learning project where they apply the aspects of project management. Projects have included electronics recycling events, app creation, website development, database creation, research, computer lab planning, and IT needs assessment.

Nonprofit organizations that are unsure what kind of IT needs they have can complete an IT needs assessment, which provides a ‘to do list’ as well as priorities.