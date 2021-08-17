COMMUNITY: Consider creativity: Project Ideas for students and nonprofits

Anyone who has been following the articles I have been sharing in the Kenosha News for the last few years knows that when it comes to volunteering or service learning project opportunities, Gateway Technical College students have been enthusiastic about finding creative solutions.
One question I often get is: What kind of projects can students pursue? My short answer is always: How much time do you have?
In the 10 years I have managed these kinds of projects, I have seen so many options for what students can do. Projects vary based on the nonprofit need as well as the conditions and requirements of the class or students.
Information Technology (IT) students always have a capstone service learning project where they apply the aspects of project management. Projects have included electronics recycling events, app creation, website development, database creation, research, computer lab planning, and IT needs assessment.
Nonprofit organizations that are unsure what kind of IT needs they have can complete an IT needs assessment, which provides a ‘to do list’ as well as priorities.
Horticulture students have created hoop houses, taught basic vegetable gardening, established keyhole gardens, and partnered with community gardens and urban farms to offer community-supported agriculture (CSA’s) for the community to receive fresh produce. These experiences have been mutually beneficial because they allow students to practice long-term project management as well as sharing needed produce and knowledge.
Nursing students have managed a range of projects from health and wellness checks, blood pressure screenings, to vaccine inoculations and health education. Nursing students are required to complete significant clinical hours to meet state standards. However, many of our instructors require additional service learning, which encourages the development of soft skills like bedside manner or communication skills, in addition to those technical skills.
Welding students have worked on projects where they created support structures, repaired structures and created art work for silent auction to support nonprofit fundraising. Students have been able to practice their skills in ways that directly impact community-used spaces.
Computer numeric control (CNC) students have created widgets and keychains to advertise for nonprofits. Students have the creativity to collaborate with the nonprofit and design the product to their specifications.
Human Services students have worked with alcohol or other drug (AODA) programs, foster and child care assistance and mental health programs. These experiences, much like the nursing clinicals, ensure that, upon graduation, they are well connected to our community and well established in their field.
Knowing these types of creative projects that students have completed in the past makes planning for future projects easier. Nonprofits are always encouraged to connect with the Impact Program to collaborate and brainstorm possible solutions.