Community: COVID-19 won't stop us

During Covid-19, the Shalom Center didn’t close our doors. It was not an option for us. We knew that our services were needed even more so, however, the effort has taken persistence, strong support from the community, dedicated volunteers, and fantastic staff. Covid-19 will not stop us! COVID -19 may change a lot of things for people in our community, but for our families and individuals who rely on us to provide a meal, it did not change. More than ever, our soup kitchen, along with our other programs (Shelter and Food Pantry), is helping the entire community push through difficult times.

In 1983, we launched the Soup Kitchen. We wanted a place where individuals, seniors, and families could have a meal together. Nearly 37 years later, we continue this program, expanding it to seven nights per week. And, I am proud to report to you that we have not missed ONE night of serving meals in our 37-year history. In 2019, we served over 71,000 meals in Kenosha County. Not only is Shalom Center able to provide a nutritious meal, but we also created a space for people to socialize, which we miss.