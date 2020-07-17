Community: COVID-19 won't stop us

During Covid-19, the Shalom Center didn’t close our doors. It was not an option for us. We knew that our services were needed even more so, however, the effort has taken persistence, strong support from the community, dedicated volunteers, and fantastic staff. Covid-19 will not stop us! COVID -19 may change a lot of things for people in our community, but for our families and individuals who rely on us to provide a meal, it did not change. More than ever, our soup kitchen, along with our other programs (Shelter and Food Pantry), is helping the entire community push through difficult times.
In 1983, we launched the Soup Kitchen. We wanted a place where individuals, seniors, and families could have a meal together. Nearly 37 years later, we continue this program, expanding it to seven nights per week. And, I am proud to report to you that we have not missed ONE night of serving meals in our 37-year history. In 2019, we served over 71,000 meals in Kenosha County. Not only is Shalom Center able to provide a nutritious meal, but we also created a space for people to socialize, which we miss.
One of the great sights to see in the Soup Kitchen is families and friends eating together. Additionally, we regularly provide information on services and opportunities which connect the public with real solutions to challenges they may be facing. Even though we have not missed a night serving meals, COVID-19 has forced us to modify how meals are handled and served. Our Soup Kitchen meal program is now “On the Go,” which allows us to continue serving, practice safe social distancing and food safety protocols to keep our residents, staff, Soup Kitchen patrons, and community safe. Although people must stay apart to remain safe for the time being, the meal we serve remains an indicator that we will still care for those in need.
In August, we are looking to go into Phase 2 of our re-opening, which means, we will bring our volunteers back and begin having them assist in our “On the Go” meal prep and serving. We do not know when we will be able to roll out Phase 3, where we can go back to in-person dining at all our network sites with full volunteer services. No matter what, we will not close, and we will continue to serve our community.
There are ways to help us continue to serve families in the community. If you’d like to learn more about how you can support our initiatives, here is a list of our immediate needs: jelly, individually wrapped cookies, and chips, snacks, fruit cups, meat & cheese sticks, juice boxes, sliced meats for sandwiches. We also utilize a high number of Ziploc & brown paper sandwich bags.
Donations can also be made at www.shalomcenter.org under our “Meals that Matter Soup Kitchen Network” program. Let us continue taking care of one another.
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center in Kenosha.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.