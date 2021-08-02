COMMUNITY: COVID disrupts community, but yet we stand

COVID-19 has disrupted the norm for non-profit organizations.
Many operate on a shoestring budget, changes to the norm can have a devastating impact. The “world-as-we-knew-it mentality” was no longer workable, we had to adjust to survival! Survival meaning avoiding layoffs, sustain programming, and keeping our doors open (both physically and as an organization).
It was daunting looking at what post-pandemic looked like for non-profits particularly with new measures of success.
Don’t be mistaken, the capability of non-profits to continue to serve their communities is a testament to the passion of its people who pour their heart and soul into their efforts. Mission, passion, will, and determination have been integral to sustaining non-profits over this difficult time. COVID-19 introduced a myriad of challenges for non-profits requiring quick and creative solutions.
I can tell you that leaders and staff across non-profits have made personal sacrifices including longer than normal hours and maintaining flexible outlook and mental tenacity.
Employees in front-line organizations also faced personal risks due to daily interactions with clients and possible COVID-19 exposure. These realities have adversely impacted the mental health of employees in this sector. Yet, we stand!
The pandemic highlighted important capabilities and capacities including human resources, information technology, and additional staff and resources. These expenses that have been traditionally discouraged by funding organizations became a vital link to maintain capabilities and increase capacities. Yet, we stand!
COVID-19 shed light on how non-profit organizations operate and how they’re funded. Whether it will be enough to help the non-profit sector address the growing social deficit remains to be seen. Yet, we stand!
I know that focusing on impact goes beyond setting your big-picture organizational direction. It must involve candid, data-driven discussions on how current programs will deliver impact in a new environment. Program evaluations, focus groups, and reports of community, client, and leadership experiences all should be taken into consideration looking through a different lens.
Revisioning your organization is not an easy task (nor a comfortable one). The devastating nature of the current crisis is forcing many organizations to do so. The challenge can feel overwhelming, and some of the changes will be painful.
Nevertheless, this moment also represents an opportunity for the nonprofit world: to reinvent who we are, to better focus on our mission, and to better serve our community.
As the Shalom Center embarks on our 40th year Anniversary in 2022, we will use this opportunity to refresh, refocus and recommit our mission, vision, goals, and to continue to serve this community for years to come; better, stronger, and wiser. We cannot do this work without supporters like you.
We will continue to STAND strong!
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Cetner in Kenosha.