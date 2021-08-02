COMMUNITY: COVID disrupts community, but yet we stand

The pandemic highlighted important capabilities and capacities including human resources, information technology, and additional staff and resources. These expenses that have been traditionally discouraged by funding organizations became a vital link to maintain capabilities and increase capacities. Yet, we stand!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 shed light on how non-profit organizations operate and how they’re funded. Whether it will be enough to help the non-profit sector address the growing social deficit remains to be seen. Yet, we stand!

I know that focusing on impact goes beyond setting your big-picture organizational direction. It must involve candid, data-driven discussions on how current programs will deliver impact in a new environment. Program evaluations, focus groups, and reports of community, client, and leadership experiences all should be taken into consideration looking through a different lens.

Revisioning your organization is not an easy task (nor a comfortable one). The devastating nature of the current crisis is forcing many organizations to do so. The challenge can feel overwhelming, and some of the changes will be painful.

Nevertheless, this moment also represents an opportunity for the nonprofit world: to reinvent who we are, to better focus on our mission, and to better serve our community.