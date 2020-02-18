Community: Crucial conversations should take place ahead of time

What is the old saying … Never talk politics or religion? Sadly, end of life is one of those topics also.
Many people have told me it is morbid to discuss, or patients tell me they have tried to talk about their feelings and goals for end of life, but their children/family/friends refuse to discuss or listen. Talking about death does not make a person die. However, by not talking about death and growing old you may be missing out on some of the best conversations with your loved one.
These conversations can reflect the life that they have lived, their blessings and their burdens. It can allow you a perspective of who they are at a much deeper level as a person, not just as your mother, father, sibling, or friend.
By not having the conversation, you will not be aware of what your loved one wants and does not want and when the time comes, be able to advocate for these wishes and they will end up with medical interventions prolonging their suffering but can be traumatic for you.
Last week, a friend called to check in and we were catching up. He shared with me that his mother-in-law had passed away just before Christmas. I told him how sorry I was, and he replied, “Thank you, we will miss her; she was 96 and had a great life. She had been ready for quite a while. She had some health issues but did not want to address them anymore at this point, she just wanted to be comfortable. She did not want to go to any more appointments. We followed her wishes and are grateful for all the years we had, the memories we shared and that at the end, she was at home, not in a hospital, with all of us there … just how she wanted …”
The conversation is awkward, even scary, but it is essential to find the courage to discuss with whoever will need to advocate for you or you for them!
Next family dinner or holiday, begin by asking … What is important to you, quantity or quality of life? What does quality of life mean to you? Who do you want to make decisions for you or speak for you when you no longer can?
When the conversation and listening is over, formalize them by completing your Advance Directive. Give copies of it to your healthcare professionals (all of them), your family, and your healthcare agent.
Still not sure of what to do or how to do it? Please join us on April 16 for our National Healthcare Decisions Day event. It will be at Brookside Care Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. We will have resources, conversation, a panel and refreshments.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.