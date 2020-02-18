Community: Crucial conversations should take place ahead of time

What is the old saying … Never talk politics or religion? Sadly, end of life is one of those topics also.

Many people have told me it is morbid to discuss, or patients tell me they have tried to talk about their feelings and goals for end of life, but their children/family/friends refuse to discuss or listen. Talking about death does not make a person die. However, by not talking about death and growing old you may be missing out on some of the best conversations with your loved one.

These conversations can reflect the life that they have lived, their blessings and their burdens. It can allow you a perspective of who they are at a much deeper level as a person, not just as your mother, father, sibling, or friend.

By not having the conversation, you will not be aware of what your loved one wants and does not want and when the time comes, be able to advocate for these wishes and they will end up with medical interventions prolonging their suffering but can be traumatic for you.

