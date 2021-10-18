COMMUNITY: 'Cruising Through History' to offer insights starting with President Lincoln

Contrary to the title of the Buggles’ song “Video Killed the Radio Star,” which launched MTV 40 years ago, audio content is alive and well in 2021, not only through radio broadcasts, but also through a proliferation of podcasts.
In the span of the last three years, the number of these streamable series has grown from 500,000 to 2 million. I listen every day to at least one podcast, beginning on Sunday night with “This American Life,” and take in more during the week, including Kenosha area podcasts.
Jason Hedman and Donny Stancato produce and host K-Town Connects, featuring weekly, hour-long interviews with community leaders, and Koerri Elijah delivers Oh, word?, offering live conversations with actors, musicians, politicians, and more Kenoshans. Both programs are available on many podcasting platforms. In addition, local radio stations, WLIP and WGTD, offer podcasts of their popular programming.
Arriving in November 2021, “Cruising Through History,” a collaboration between the Kenosha Public Library and Kenosha Community Media, will offer insights every two weeks into historical events and individuals. The series’ host is Scott Kroes, collection development and cataloging librarian, and the show’s name is wordplay on Scott’s surname, which is pronounced, krüz. Scott has held a lifelong interest in history and earned both his bachelor and master’s degrees in this field of study.
“The genesis for the idea of a podcast came from one of my coworkers,” Scott shared with me. “I would tell historical tidbits, and she’d say, ‘You should do a podcast.’ She even suggested the name.”
Scott has teamed with Zander Miller, Digital Strategies Librarian, and with Jason Rimkus from Kenosha Community Media to produce the series. The first three programs will drop during in early November and be available on the Kenosha Public Library website, as well as podcasting platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Thereafter, they’ll appear every two weeks.
“Cruising Through History’s” first episode will explore a different side of our 16th President. Abraham Lincoln was not only a statesman, he was also an accomplished wrestler, recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Listen to future episodes to learn how World War II Navy personnel’s exposure to mustard gas led to advancements in chemotherapy, and to get acquainted with the Turtle, a Revolutionary War submarine.
“We’ve kept the podcast [episodes] to around a half an hour to keep the listener engaged,” Scott said. “We explore some lesser known historical events and try to tie them into larger events. These aren’t lectures, per se, but more a conversation to stimulate interest from our listeners to explore these topics more in-depth on their own.”
Visit Kenosha Public Library at mykpl.info and Kenosha Community Media at kenoshamedia.org.
John Bloner Jr. is executive director of Kenosha Community Media.