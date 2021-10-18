COMMUNITY: 'Cruising Through History' to offer insights starting with President Lincoln

“The genesis for the idea of a podcast came from one of my coworkers,” Scott shared with me. “I would tell historical tidbits, and she’d say, ‘You should do a podcast.’ She even suggested the name.”

Scott has teamed with Zander Miller, Digital Strategies Librarian, and with Jason Rimkus from Kenosha Community Media to produce the series. The first three programs will drop during in early November and be available on the Kenosha Public Library website, as well as podcasting platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Thereafter, they’ll appear every two weeks.

“Cruising Through History’s” first episode will explore a different side of our 16th President. Abraham Lincoln was not only a statesman, he was also an accomplished wrestler, recognized by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Listen to future episodes to learn how World War II Navy personnel’s exposure to mustard gas led to advancements in chemotherapy, and to get acquainted with the Turtle, a Revolutionary War submarine.