Local rhythm facilitators John Stolfe and Heather Poyner will lead a new community drum circle series, starting with a March 25 event at Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, 5810 Eighth Ave.

The goal, Poyner said, is to foster "collaborative, creative music made with hand drums and percussion instruments for participants of all ages and musical abilities."

The two "will guide participants in creating in-the-moment 'musical masterpieces' and learn a few drum song rhythms along the way."

Hand drums and percussion are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own, too.

This first event — from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Downtown church — is open to everyone. The cost is $10, cash at the door. (Donations will also be accepted for the use of Bradford’s church space.)

Kenosha Community Drum Circles is a project developed by Stolfe, a drum instructor and owner of Portside Percussion, and Poyner, founder of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles.

Community drumming, they said, "has the power to forge group connections and light up individual creativity. Most importantly, it is fun!"

For more information call or text Poyner at, 262-914-9352 or Stolfe at 262-818-1173.

Stolfe is a percussion instructor and rhythm facilitator who has worked as a jazz band director, drum line coach and music program consultant since 1987. In 2005 he founded Stolfe’s Portside Percussion, 5029 Sixth Ave., where he teaches set drums and hand drumming.

Poyner has been a drum circle facilitator after "discovering the magic of community drumming in 2000."

For the past two-plus decades, she has led drum circles "for fun and wellness for 'kids all ages' throughout Wisconsin and Illinois."