Community: Educate yourself to be part of addiction solution

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twice recently I heard the outcry in public forums that Kenosha County needs better substance use disorder (SUD) treatment. You’re probably not surprised that neither of the people lamenting the lack of readily available and months-long inpatient treatment was a professional in the field of SUDs, though they do both know people with significant addictions.

Here’s the rub: one time at band camp, I became an expert because I had lived experience. But would you listen to your cardiologist simply because she had a loved one who took her through the ringer because of a bad heart? Would you listen to your personal trainer simply because he used to be morbidly obese and is now healthy? Would you listen to your clergy person simply because she had a near-death experience?

I wouldn’t. Lived experience counts for a lot, but it doesn’t make a person an expert except on his own experiences. So I don’t listen to people who talk about a progressive, chronic, lethal disease as though they are experts due to their lived experiences. Giving credit to self-proclaimed experts adds to the difficulty in reducing stigma and encouraging treatment for those dying from the disease of addiction, a disease like no other.