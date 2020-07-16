Community: Educate yourself to be part of addiction solution

Twice recently I heard the outcry in public forums that Kenosha County needs better substance use disorder (SUD) treatment. You’re probably not surprised that neither of the people lamenting the lack of readily available and months-long inpatient treatment was a professional in the field of SUDs, though they do both know people with significant addictions.
Here’s the rub: one time at band camp, I became an expert because I had lived experience. But would you listen to your cardiologist simply because she had a loved one who took her through the ringer because of a bad heart? Would you listen to your personal trainer simply because he used to be morbidly obese and is now healthy? Would you listen to your clergy person simply because she had a near-death experience?
I wouldn’t. Lived experience counts for a lot, but it doesn’t make a person an expert except on his own experiences. So I don’t listen to people who talk about a progressive, chronic, lethal disease as though they are experts due to their lived experiences. Giving credit to self-proclaimed experts adds to the difficulty in reducing stigma and encouraging treatment for those dying from the disease of addiction, a disease like no other.
Kenoshans think little of getting a second opinion in Milwaukee for health conditions or even driving the 300-plus miles to the “experts” at Mayo Clinic. But when inpatient treatment for SUDs is available 40 miles away, we complain to everyone who will listen that Kenosha needs better treatment. What we mean is that we want our loved one to go to an inpatient facility, even when inpatient treatment is not warranted. And when our loved one does go to an inpatient facility because it is warranted, we complain to everyone who will listen that he didn’t get to spend enough time there.
Would your loved one with heart disease or diabetes spend weeks and weeks in a hospital to get the disease under control? Unlikely. The truth is that less than 10 percent of the people who need treatment for a substance use disorder seek it. Treatment is available. It may not be perfect, but it does work. And recovery does happen. But, as with every other chronic disease, we have to work the treatment for the treatment to work.
Complaining about access to treatment only causes more stigma. Treatment IS available, so self-proclaimed experts telling someone who likely doesn’t want to go to treatment in the first place that he should have better, longer, more intensive treatment because it’s what the “expert” wants him to have means that the person who actually NEEDS treatment has an excuse not to go. “I’d go if only I could find inpatient treatment.” “I’d go if only I could stay for three to six months.” “I’d go if only treatment were closer.” And so on.
Addiction is a deadly disease. Educate yourself to be part of the solution.
Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.
