Community, elected leaders react to district attorney's decision to not charge officer

Local and state elected officials, as well as community leaders, weighed in with mixed reaction Tuesday following the decision to not criminally charge Police Officer Rusten Sheskey or other officers in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he supported the rights of protesters to peacefully demonstrate, but that the violence would not be tolerated.
“We recognize that there are many strong feelings and opinions about the decision. Our overriding concern is for the safety of our community — those who live and work here in Kenosha and those who have gathered here to express their opinions,” the mayor said.
“I want to make this clear — we respect your right to peaceful protest, and we will protect peaceful demonstrations, but we will not — we cannot — tolerate the violence we saw in our community earlier this year, and we will take measures to protect the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors.”
Before the decision, Antaramian said the city had been engaged in “honest discussions about the future of our community. I assure you, that mission will continue.”
Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, in light of Graveley’s decision, said he believes the use of force should be reviewed.
“I believe the police use of force deserves scrutiny, and I am convinced that the painstaking review supports that Officer Sheskey was forced to make a decision in seconds and that his decision to shoot was not malicious or in any way criminal,” Miskinis said.
Like the mayor, he called on demonstrators to protest peacefully and to not resort to illegal assembly and violence.
“Across this nation, there has been an identified need to work harder on police/community relations. Here in Kenosha, we are committed to doing better and to forging better relationships and enhancing trust,” he said.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said he hopes the community comes together peacefully to address the underlying issues that have led to “turbulent times” in Kenosha.
“We are in a position to make Kenosha County an even better, more inclusive place, and I look forward to being a part of that important work,” Kreuser said.
State, federal officials weigh in
In a joint statement, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who represents a large part of Kenosha County, and state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, said they appreciated the evidence was thoroughly reviewed by “two outside entities without conflicts, and that the entirety of the evidence was considered before making this important decision.”
“Having not reviewed the entirety of the evidence, we are unable to pass judgement on whether or not the charging decision was the right one,” Wanggaard and Kerkman’s statement reads. “We hope that others will do the same.”
“People have a right to peacefully protest the decision; we hope that’s what occurs. Kenosha cannot have a repeat of the August riots,” they said.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, agreed.
“This has been a difficult period for Kenosha, but, when the riots ended, constructive dialogue began and must continue. We also need to continue supporting what is working and fixing what is wrong,” Steil said. “I support everyone’s First Amendment rights to lawfully express their views on the decision, whether you agree with it or not. However, any form of criminal activity in Kenosha must not be tolerated.”
State Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, said he hopes people will engage constructively to make needed reforms.
“Whatever your view of the decision, I hope and pray that everyone will exercise their First Amendment right to protest in a peaceful manner,” he said. “Share your thoughts and make your voices heard peacefully, and then work to enact much needed and overdue reforms. That is how change is made.”
Governor, community critical of decision
Gov. Tony Evers was critical of Kenosha County District Attorney Michaels Graveley’s decision not to charge Sheskey, saying much work still needs to be done.
“Jacob Blake’s life has forever been changed, and his kids witnessed violence no kid should ever see, experienced trauma no kid should ever endure, all while the world watched,” Evers said on Twitter. “And yet, when presented the opportunity to rise to this moment and this movement and take action to provide meaningful, commonsense reform to enhance accountability and promote transparency in policing in our state, elected officials took no action.”
He said the decision provides more evidence that work toward creating an equitable state and combating racism needs to be done.
“I hope for peace and justice for Jacob, his family, and the entire Kenosha community. I reaffirm my commitment to action to build a more just, more equitable state for every Wisconsinite,” Evers said.
Chris Ott, Wisconsin ACLU executive director, also expressed disappointment in Graveley’s decision.
“We are disappointed that, instead of holding police accountable for another example of their repeated use of excessive force against people of color, District Attorney Graveley declined to charge Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake.
“This continues the cycle of enabling police violence and evading accountability when they seriously injure and harm a Black person. Based on the video footage of the incident, it remains hard to see any reason to shoot Mr. Blake in the back repeatedly.
“But, as we’ve seen so many times before, the police in this case were held to a different standard of responsibility than the rest of us,” he said. “Kenosha has given another terrible example in a national pattern of police using excessive force against people of color during routine encounters, escalating situations instead of defusing them and then being given a pass.
“This officer,” he concluded, “will continue with his career with the mistaken belief that he has done no wrong, while Jacob Blake will remain paralyzed and left to deal with the consequences of this officer’s actions. Today, justice was not served.”
The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, called the ruling “unfortunate but not surprising.”
“I’ve been seeing decisions all my life going back to Altadena (Calif.) when my near-neighbor Rodney King was so violently assaulted by police. So, unfortunately, nothing’s surprising about this decision — but still very disappointing and heart breaking.
“My heart and prayers just go out to the Blake family, Jacob Blake, Justin Blake, Jacob Blake Sr.,” Barker said. “It’s just a sad, sad situation.”
“As somebody who grew up in Los Angeles, before and after the Rodney King riots, I think, unfortunately, that Kenosha will forever be changed. And, unfortunately, I’m very pessimistic watching it, to be honest.
“LA’s never been the same since Rodney King was denied justice,” Barker said, “and I’m fearful Kenosha will bear the scars of this for, you know, many decades to come.”
“This is really disappointing for our neighborhood, our community. I think rebuilding trust is going to be very difficult, very hard in light of this,” Barker said. “The news is really sobering and heartbreaking. And, I don’t think people realize how long this is going to be a problem for us.”