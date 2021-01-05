Community, elected leaders react to district attorney's decision to not charge officer

Local and state elected officials, as well as community leaders, weighed in with mixed reaction Tuesday following the decision to not criminally charge Police Officer Rusten Sheskey or other officers in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he supported the rights of protesters to peacefully demonstrate, but that the violence would not be tolerated.

“We recognize that there are many strong feelings and opinions about the decision. Our overriding concern is for the safety of our community — those who live and work here in Kenosha and those who have gathered here to express their opinions,” the mayor said.

“I want to make this clear — we respect your right to peaceful protest, and we will protect peaceful demonstrations, but we will not — we cannot — tolerate the violence we saw in our community earlier this year, and we will take measures to protect the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Before the decision, Antaramian said the city had been engaged in “honest discussions about the future of our community. I assure you, that mission will continue.”

Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, in light of Graveley’s decision, said he believes the use of force should be reviewed.